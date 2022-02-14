Giants' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The New York Giants are likely beginning another rebuild in 2022. While they appear content to give quarterback Daniel Jones another season to prove himself, they are starting over in the front office.

Joe Schoen has been hired as general manager and Brian Daboll is the new head coach. Both come from the Buffalo Bills, which has experienced a resurgence in recent years. Undoubtedly, the Giants hope the two can spark similar success in New York.

While Schoen and Daboll may indeed be the right people for the task at hand, the Giants still must improve a roster that ranked 23rd in points allowed and 31st in scoring last season. Doing the work in free agency will prove difficult, as New York is projected to be $10.7 million over the salary cap.

Even if the Giants can create enough cap space to become free-agent players, they'll need to be picky with their spending.

With this in mind, let's examine three impending free agents who should not be on New York's radar next month, based on factors such as team needs, projected price point, player potential, player health and cap space.