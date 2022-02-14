Cowboys' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to be the same team in 2022 that they were in 2021. Dallas is in a tough cap situation—projected to be $21.2 million over the cap—and has several key contributors slated to hit the open market.

Impending Cowboys free agents include wideout Cedrick Wilson, wideout Michael Gallup, tight end Dalton Schultz and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

"This team will be nothing like you just saw in 2021," Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan tweeted. "Stephen Jones knows that."

While the Cowboys may be able to create some cap space and fill a few voids with budget signings, they'll need to be discerning with their choices. With this in mind, let's examine three impending free agents who should not be on Dallas' wish list next month—based on factors like team needs, projected price point, player potential and cap space.