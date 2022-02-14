Cowboys' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

Cowboys' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free AgencyFebruary 14, 2022
The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to be the same team in 2022 that they were in 2021. Dallas is in a tough cap situation—projected to be $21.2 million over the cap—and has several key contributors slated to hit the open market.
Impending Cowboys free agents include wideout Cedrick Wilson, wideout Michael Gallup, tight end Dalton Schultz and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.
"This team will be nothing like you just saw in 2021," Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan tweeted. "Stephen Jones knows that."
While the Cowboys may be able to create some cap space and fill a few voids with budget signings, they'll need to be discerning with their choices. With this in mind, let's examine three impending free agents who should not be on Dallas' wish list next month—based on factors like team needs, projected price point, player potential and cap space.
TE Zach Ertz
With Schultz set to hit the open market, Dallas should be interesting in veteran tight-end alternatives. However, 31-year-old Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz shouldn't be an option.
The issue here is a matter of dollars and cents. Ertz is still capable of playing at an extremely high level—he tallied 574 and three touchdowns in 11 games with Arizona this season. However, he's an aging player with a projected market value of $7.6 million annually.
The Cowboys cannot know when or if Ertz might hit the proverbial cliff, and they don't have the cap space to go chasing after Ertz anyway. If Dallas can finagle some cap room, it would be better off retaining the 25-year-old Schultz.
While Schultz isn't a three-time Pro Bowler like Ertz, he's emerged as a legitimate weapon in Dallas' offense. Over the past two seasons, he has caught 141 passes for 1,423 yards and 12 touchdowns. Just as importantly, he's already well-versed in coordinator Kellen Moore's offense.
It would behoove Dallas to bypass a player like Ertz and instead try to re-sign Schultz, target budget options in free agency or look to the draft for their tight end.
CB Kyle Fuller
The Cowboys should be eager to bolster its pass defense this offseason. While the Dallas defense was adept at creating turnovers, it was suspect in the secondary. It finished the year ranked 20th in passing yards allowed and 18th in yards per attempt allowed.
Even All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs had his issues in coverage. Yes, he led the league with 11 interceptions, but he also allowed 907 yards and four touchdowns when targeted. He represents the feast-or-famine nature of the Dallas defense, something the team should be looking to change.
Cornerback Kyle Fuller, a two-time Pro Bowler, might seem like a logical free-agent target. However, the soon-to-be 30-year-old took a significant step backward in his first season with the Denver Broncos this past year.
Fuller was a reliable starter for the Chicago Bears. With the Broncos in 2021, however, he allowed an opposing passer rating of 119.8 in coverage. He also fell out of favor in Denver and spent entire games on the sideline.
While Fuller could see a resurgence in the right situation, and would be a fine reclamation project for the right team, Dallas cannot afford to be the one that gambles on him. Fuller played on a one-year, $9.5 million deal this past season.
CB Jason Verrett
