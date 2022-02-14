How NBA Trade-Deadline Losers Should Approach 2022 Free Agency

1 of 5

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

What Makes Them a Loser

A revamped front office in Dallas clearly didn't believe in Kristaps Porzingis, who the previous regime traded multiple first-round picks to get before awarding the 7'3" big man with a five-year, $158 million max deal.

Wanting to get off his massive contract was understandable, even if Porzingis' scoring (19.2 points per game) was needed now more than ever with Tim Hardaway Jr. sidelined following foot surgery. Finding another scorer who could knock down shots next to Luka Doncic seemed like the likely trade-deadline route.

Instead, Porzingis is now gone, with Dallas still owing its 2023 first-round pick to the New York Knicks.

Moving the 26-year-old isn't what makes the Mavs a deadline loser (although his defense was the best we've seen in years), but rather the package they received in return.

Davis Bertans, like Porzingis, is on one of the worst contracts in the NBA. With three years and $49 million remaining after this season, Bertans is an overpriced shooter who's making just 31.9 percent of his threes this season.

Spencer Dinwiddie, the other piece of the deal, has arguably been worse. The 28-year-old point guard ranks 225th out of 248 qualified players in true shooting percentage this season (50.1 percent). He's also on a rough contract (two years, $36.9 million left) with the final season guaranteed at $10 million (or fully guaranteed at $18.9 million if he reaches 50 games played this year and next).

Trading Porzingis for some expiring salary or a different high-caliber starter would have been one thing, but all the Mavs did was break one bad contract up into two while hurting the team's defense and putting more scoring pressure on Doncic in the process.

Free-Agency Approach

The Mavs already kick-started their free agency by signing Dorian Finney-Smith to a four-year, $55.5 million extension, keeping him out of unrestricted free agency. The move puts Dallas at $149 million in committed salary for next season, already $2 million over the luxury-tax line.

Even with Porzingis gone, the Mavs have no cap space but have given themselves more digestible contracts that could be moved or broken down even more. Dallas will have the mid-level exception to sign a player with (approximately $10.1 million), although using the full amount would put them $12 million into the luxury tax.

All of this is without factoring in a new deal for Jalen Brunson, who's become arguably the most important player on the roster now outside of Doncic.

The Detroit Pistons, armed with over $30 million in cap space, could throw a significant offer at Brunson, one even Mark Cuban and the Mavs may be unwilling to match.

If Brunson leaves, Dallas will be stuck paying $63 million to Hardaway, Dinwiddie, Bertans and Reggie Bullock alone next year with no true co-star next to Doncic for a team that will be dipping into the tax.

The Mavericks need to keep Brunson at all costs and look for avenues to dump salary elsewhere.