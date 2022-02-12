Ranking the Best NBA Buyout Signings of the Last 10 Years

0 of 8

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

When the chaos and excitement of the NBA trade deadline ends, player movement isn't finished. Several teams quickly shift their focus to the buyout market.

In reality—and particularly the last decade—few players ever make a substantial impact. But contending teams or playoff hopefuls alike are considering every possible way to improve their rosters and believe they can uncover a gem.

And once in a while, they legitimately do.

The choices are based on a player's production for the franchise that signed him—not the remainder of his career—in both the immediate and following years. Players considered were either waived or bought out and signed as part of the buyout market.