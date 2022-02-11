NBA Rumors: Buzz Around Buyout Candidates Post-Trade Deadline

NBA Rumors: Buzz Around Buyout Candidates Post-Trade DeadlineFebruary 11, 2022
The 2022 NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and this year, there were some high-profile deals. The most notable was the swap of Ben Simmons and James Harden between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.
Philadelphia also acquired Paul Millsap while sending Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks to Brooklyn.
Other big names moved this week include Buddy Hield, Dennis Schroder, Tyrese Haliburton, Kristaps Porzingis and C.J. McCollum.
Now that the trade deadline has passed, many teams will move on to the buyout market. Every year, players who couldn't be dealt—and some who wereare bought out and allowed to hit the open market. Quite often, teams that couldn't make deadline deals swoop in to scoop them up.
Here, you'll find some of the latest buzz surrounding this year's potential post-deadline buyouts.
Bruno Fernando Now Buyout Candidates in Houston
The Houston Rockets acquired guard Dennis Schroder from the Boston Celtics in a deal that sent Daniel Theis to Boston. The Rockets also received Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando as part of the Celtics' trade package.
While Schroder may play out the season with Houston, Fernando may not.
"Rockets may look at buyouts one or both the players, per sources," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted.
Freedom, who has appeared in 35 games this season, has already been waived by the Rockets, according to Wojnarowski. Fernando now becomes the player to watch.
Fernando is carrying a cap hit of $1.8 million this season and is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason. If he does indeed receive a buyout, there should be some level of interest in the 23-year-old.
A second-round pick in 2019, Fernando has appeared in only 20 games this season and average just 2.9 million. As a rookie, though, he averaged 12.7 minutes, 4.3 points and 3.5 rebounds. He could provide value to a team looking for a center to come off the bench.
Multiple Teams Reportedly Interested in Goran Dragic
35-year-old point guard Goran Dragic was traded to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, netting the Toronto Raptors Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks, and a 2022 second-round pick in return.
However, Dragic is widely expected to be bought out. If he is, multiple teams are expected to be interested.
"The Spurs—who are trading for Toronto's Goran Dragic—are expected to negotiate a contract buyout with Dragic," Wojnarowski tweeted. "Among the interested expected to be interested once he becomes a free agent: Dallas, Milwaukee, Chicago, Clippers."
The New York Knicks could also be a team to watch with Dragic. Before the deadline, the two parties were linked in a potential three-team trade involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Raptors.
"Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Raptors have discussed a three-team trade," Michael Scotto of HoopsHype tweeted. Lakers get Cam Reddish and Alec Burks. Knicks get Goran Dragic and draft picks. Raptors get Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel. There's also a chance Kendrick Nunn is added to the trade as talks continue."
Dragic stepped away from the Raptors back in November for personal reasons. A year ago, he appeared in 50 games while averaging 13.4 points and 4.4 assists.
DeAndre Jordan, Kent Bazemore Are Buyout Candidates for Los Angeles
The Lakers were quiet at the deadline despite knowing that their roster isn't good enough to compete in the Western Conference.
"Tuesday's loss to the Bucks caused a harsh realization within the Lakers' locker room of just how much the current roster is not working, sources told ESPN," ESPN's Dave McMenamin wrote. "Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka will be tasked with turning that tide."
While Los Angeles wasn't able to move Russell Westbrook or bring in reinforcements, it may look to do deals in the buyout market. According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha and Bill Oram, both DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore are buyout candidates.
"Other than trying to move Horton-Tucker and/or Nunn, the next-most likely move for the Lakers would be dumping the contract of one of DeAndre Jordan or Kent Bazemore, either via trade or buyout, according to league sources. The goal would be to both save money on their $150-plus million cap sheet and to create an additional roster spot, according to league sources."
If the Lakers can open a roster spot by dumping either Jordan or Bazemore (or both), they'll likely look to fill the void with another buyout free agent.