NBA Rumors: Buzz Around Buyout Candidates Post-Trade Deadline

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The 2022 NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and this year, there were some high-profile deals. The most notable was the swap of Ben Simmons and James Harden between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

Philadelphia also acquired Paul Millsap while sending Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks to Brooklyn.

Other big names moved this week include Buddy Hield, Dennis Schroder, Tyrese Haliburton, Kristaps Porzingis and C.J. McCollum.

Now that the trade deadline has passed, many teams will move on to the buyout market. Every year, players who couldn't be dealt—and some who wereare bought out and allowed to hit the open market. Quite often, teams that couldn't make deadline deals swoop in to scoop them up.

Here, you'll find some of the latest buzz surrounding this year's potential post-deadline buyouts.