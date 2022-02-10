Fantasy Basketball 2022: Waiver-Wire Advice for Injured NBA Players After Feb. 9

0 of 3

José Luis Villegas/Associated Press

Terry Taylor and Davion Mitchell have both shown some promise in their rookie years, and their respective teams will probably lean on them more following a big trade.

Teams will look to finalize their rosters Thursday as the 2022 trade deadline ends at 3 p.m. ET. A few big-name players will possibly be on the move as the situation with Ben Simmons in Philadelphia hasn’t improved.

On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers made a splash as the team packaged Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday in a six-player trade for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.

This move means Taylor will likely receive more playing time in Sabonis' absence. Mitchell recently stepped in as a starter and performed well. The Kings will look to him more without Haliburton.

This could potentially make them long-term waiver-wire acquisitions or just fill-ins for injured players. Meanwhile, Nic Claxton could also make a solid addition to a fantasy basketball team because the injury-riddled Brooklyn Nets will need him to step up.