Fantasy Basketball 2022: Waiver-Wire Advice for Injured NBA Players After Feb. 9

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Waiver-Wire Advice for Injured NBA Players After Feb. 9February 10, 2022
Terry Taylor and Davion Mitchell have both shown some promise in their rookie years, and their respective teams will probably lean on them more following a big trade.
Teams will look to finalize their rosters Thursday as the 2022 trade deadline ends at 3 p.m. ET. A few big-name players will possibly be on the move as the situation with Ben Simmons in Philadelphia hasn’t improved.
On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers made a splash as the team packaged Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday in a six-player trade for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.
This move means Taylor will likely receive more playing time in Sabonis' absence. Mitchell recently stepped in as a starter and performed well. The Kings will look to him more without Haliburton.
This could potentially make them long-term waiver-wire acquisitions or just fill-ins for injured players. Meanwhile, Nic Claxton could also make a solid addition to a fantasy basketball team because the injury-riddled Brooklyn Nets will need him to step up.
Nic Claxton, PF, Brooklyn
Although Nic Claxton is currently listed as questionable because of a sore hamstring, he should be available soon, and the Nets will need all the help they can get.
The second-year forward scored a season-high 23 points along with 11 rebounds and five blocks against Sacramento on Feb. 2. Claxton could continue to be an asset to the Nets as his scoring totals have gone up this season with more minutes.
The 22-year-old is averaging 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. Those aren't gaudy numbers, but Claxton has been solid as a starter and could take on more playing time with LaMarcus Aldridge and Kevin Durant out.
His high-energy minutes have come in handy for the ailing Nets, and he still has the potential to improve with more game time. This may not be a long-term pickup, but the 6'11" power forward could serve as a decent addition to your roster.
Terry Taylor, SG/SF, Indiana
Terry Taylor is somewhat of an unknown commodity, but he delivered a handful of strong performances this year.
The rookie guard showed flashes of greatness in the Pacers' win over the Clippers on Jan. 31. Two days later, Taylor delivered a season-high 24 points and 16 rebounds.
In the next game, the former Austin Peay Governor put up 21 points, grabbed 14 boards and added five assists. These types of rare showings from Taylor make him a great addition for anyone looking for a replacement for an injured player.
It's unclear if he will continue to put up these kinds of numbers when Indiana calls on him. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old has excelled this year when given more minutes, and the team could need him to take on a bigger role without Sabonis.
Taylor can play the same position as Haliburton, but he could also pick up more minutes as a forward. Either way, he looks like a player to keep an eye on for the remainder of the season.
Davion Mitchell, PG, Sacramento
De'Aaron Fox turned in two strong performances in his return to face Minnesota in back-to-back games. However, Davion Mitchell played well when he was away with an ankle injury.
Sacramento's rookie point guard averaged 17.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists as a starter in the past seven games. He will slide down the depth chart in favor of Fox and Justin Holiday but expect him to continue to produce.
Mitchell contributed 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists coming off the bench in the Kings' win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday. It's not hard to imagine he could play an even bigger role for the team without Haliburton.
One would have to assume Sacramento is prepared to build around Fox now, but that isn't exactly a given. This week's trade makes the future of the organization uncertain, but Mitchell gives the Kings a top prospect to develop in the meantime.
The Baylor alum is a fantastic on-ball defender, a creative scorer and a competent playmaker. The No. 9 overall draft pick is an excellent waiver-wire addition that could turn into a must-have in the years to come.