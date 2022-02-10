Knicks Trade Rumors: Reviewing Latest Chatter on 2022 Deadline Day

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

In January, the New York Knicks made a trade with the Atlanta Hawks in which they acquired Cam Reddish and Solomon Hill in exchange for Kevin Knox II (with draft picks also involved on both sides).

Since then, however, they haven't completed any additional deals.

If that's going to change, New York will have to move quickly, as the NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. After that, the league's 30 teams can no longer make deals for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

Although the Knicks haven't made any trades this week, there have been plenty of rumors regarding moves they could make.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding New York as the trade deadline quickly approaches.