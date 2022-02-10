Knicks Trade Rumors: Reviewing Latest Chatter on 2022 Deadline Day

Knicks Trade Rumors: Reviewing Latest Chatter on 2022 Deadline DayFebruary 10, 2022
In January, the New York Knicks made a trade with the Atlanta Hawks in which they acquired Cam Reddish and Solomon Hill in exchange for Kevin Knox II (with draft picks also involved on both sides).
Since then, however, they haven't completed any additional deals.
If that's going to change, New York will have to move quickly, as the NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. After that, the league's 30 teams can no longer make deals for the rest of the 2021-22 season.
Although the Knicks haven't made any trades this week, there have been plenty of rumors regarding moves they could make.
Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding New York as the trade deadline quickly approaches.
Walker Most Likely Knicks Player to Be Traded?
Following a solid start to the season, the Knicks are now 24-31 and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference after losing 10 of their past 12 games. It seems their recent struggles have impacted their mindset heading into the trade deadline as well.
According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks have "made the entire roster available" in trade discussions. So it's possible New York could part ways with any player between now and the deadline. However, it seems two players are more likely to be traded than others.
Berman reported Kemba Walker is the "likeliest candidate to be traded," but he also noted Evan Fournier "could also be on the move." Both players are currently in their first season with the Knicks, and they may not make it to the end with the team.
Walker is a four-time All-Star and Fournier has been a solid player throughout his career, so there could be teams with interest in the guards. So perhaps one, or both, of them may no longer be in New York by the time Thursday is over.
Burks Being Mentioned in Trade Discussions
According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are looking to make a trade that will create more room in their rotation for Reddish. Since arriving in New York, he has averaged only 10 minutes over the five games he has played for the team.
It's possible the Knicks could deal Fournier, but Begley also reported Alec Burks is "among players being discussed in trades." The 30-year-old is in his second season with New York and averaging 11.1 points in 54 games (21 starts).
Although the Utah Jazz may seem like a potential fit for Burks (who played for them from 2011-18) after they traded Joe Ingles to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, that may not be the case. Begley noted "teams in touch with Utah believe they are looking to shed salary to avoid the tax."
So it's unclear where Burks could be traded on Thursday. Of course, it's also possible he ends up staying in New York, which could make a different move to help increase Reddish's playing time.
Several Teams Have Shown Interest in Randle
Julius Randle has drawn interest from several teams around the league, according to Begley, but one of those is likely no longer in the mix.
Begley reported the Sacramento Kings had shown interest, but they acquired Domantas Sabonis in a trade with the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.
So for now, Randle remains in New York. And if he stays there beyond Thursday, it's possible the Knicks won't be disappointed they couldn't arrange a trade.
"If the Knicks don't move Randle by the deadline, it's worth noting that some members of the organization have expressed confidence that the club can be effective if Randle continues to run the floor and play with energy, per people in touch with the team," Begley wrote.
Randle's numbers are down from his All-Star 2020-21 campaign, as he's averaging 19.1 points and 9.9 rebounds in 53 games while shooting a career-low 42 percent from the field.
If the 27-year-old stays with the Knicks, he'll try to return to the type of production he showed last season.