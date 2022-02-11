1 Free-Agent Prediction for Every NFL Team in 2022

0 of 32

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

When the new NFL league year begins at 4 p.m. ET on March 16, it may be time to say goodbye to your favorite player...or welcome a new one.

Unlike last year, when the NFL salary cap dropped by 8 percent to $182.5 million to mitigate lost revenue due to COVID-19, the salary cap is projected to rise to $208.2 million for the 2022 season, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Some huge names could be hitting the open market, including outside linebackers Von Miller and Chandler Jones,wideouts Odell Beckham Jr., Allen Robinson II and Chris Godwin and left tackles Nate Solder and Terron Armstead. However, some teams might not be able to participate in the free-agent frenzy.

Nine teams—the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills—are currently projected to be over next year's cap. Those teams could be forced to cut loose even more players before March 16.

These predictions come down to the intersection of team needs and salary-cap space, while taking into account factors such as player age and recent production.