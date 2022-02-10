College Football Teams with the Most Turnaround Potential Next SeasonFebruary 10, 2022
College Football Teams with the Most Turnaround Potential Next Season
Every new college football season offers the hope of improvement. However, the unfortunate reality is, more often than not, that optimism is derailed.
Sometimes, it's a key injury or a seemingly never-ending string of health concerns. Close losses pile up, or maybe a variety of weaknesses are exposed. One way or another, a season just doesn't match expectations and ends in disappointment.
Last year, big-name programs such as LSU, Texas and USC encountered that frustration. But they're among the potential turnaround candidates for the 2022 campaign.
Only teams that finished the 2021 season with a losing record are considered for inclusion. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.
Colorado State Rams
Jay Norvell left Nevada for Colorado State, and seven of his former players followed him to Fort Collins. Most notably, that group includes key receivers Tory Horton and Melquan Stovall.
Suddenly, the Rams' scoring attack has much-needed upside—and it only helps that Norvell built his reputation on offense.
Last season, that unit managed only 5.5 yards per snap (83rd nationally) and 23.7 points per game (97th), and Colorado State finished with a 3-9 record. Norvell, meanwhile, oversaw a Nevada offense that ranked 47th and 17th, respectively, in 2021.
Trips to Michigan and Washington State will be tough, but CSU has legitimate bowl potential within a rebuilding Mountain West.
Florida State Seminoles
Not since 1973-76 had Florida State posted a losing record in four consecutive seasons. Heck, following that stretch of futility the Seminoles quite literally hadn't finished with a sub-.500 winning percentage until 2018.
It's safe to say Mike Norvell enters 2022 on a hot seat. But FSU also has a chance to shake out of its slump.
Now, we're not suggesting the 'Noles are primed for an ACC title run. Clemson, North Carolina State and Wake Forest are prime contenders in the Atlantic Division. Projecting that type of improvement from FSU would be awfully bold.
Florida State, though, returns quarterback Jordan Travis, revamped its receiving corps through the transfer portal and brings back a strong majority of the defense.
If the 'Noles catch a break or two, they could hit eight wins—exactly the number Mike Norvell has mustered during his two years at the helm.
LSU Tigers
Florida State's second game of the season is against LSU, which has also plummeted from national contention. After winning the title in 2019, the Tigers went 5-5 in 2020 and 6-7 last season.
But a wave of optimism has returned with the arrival of Brian Kelly, who exited Notre Dame after five consecutive 10-win years.
Given that LSU has continually recruited at a high level, Kelly should have an opportunity to win immediately. The return of injured quarterback Myles Brennan is an important boost for LSU, which lost Max Johnson to Texas A&M this offseason.
As with FSU, winning the division—let alone the conference—would be stunning. Alabama is the front-runner in the SEC West, and each of Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Arkansas should be formidable teams.
If the Tigers steal an upset in that group, though, Kelly could be looking at a nine-win success story in his LSU debut.
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
The simple truth is Southern Miss can hardly be worse offensively. While scoring the ninth-fewest points per game (17.3), the Golden Eagles averaged the third-fewest yards per snap (4.3). It's no surprise they trudged to a 3-9 record in 2021.
However, we're not bailing on offensive-minded head coach Will Hall, and transfers have bolstered the program.
Southern Miss plucked nine SEC players—including Ole Miss nickelback Tylan Knight and Mississippi State edge-rusher Aaron Odom—out of the portal. They'll join a defense that returns a majority of key contributors and, beyond losses to Alabama and North Texas, actually played reasonably well in 2021.
Experience itself does not guarantee improvement, but USM is a bowl candidate if the offense is, well, better than awful in 2022.
Stanford Cardinal
During the abbreviated 2020 season, Stanford posted a 4-2 mark. On either side, however, the Cardinal have 4-8 and 3-9 records.
Few programs will bring back as much experience as Stanford in 2022. That said, the offense failed to crack 14 points in six games last season, and the defense surrendered 32.4 points per game and ranked 111th in third-down percentage allowed.
In short: There's an argument for both sides.
You could read between the lines and see a brief surge in 2020 tethered with top returning players and three top-25 recruiting classes in the past four cycles. David Shaw is several years removed from his best teams, but he notched eight straight eight-win seasons to begin his Stanford tenure.
Or, you might see a questionable offense, struggling defense, two recent underwhelming full-schedule seasons and a considerable climb back to respectability.
The pro-Stanford debate is compelling enough to include, even as the opposing stance is completely realistic.
Texas Longhorns
Texas: Not back.
Texas: Not that bad again, though. Right? Maybe?
Following a 4-1 start to 2021, the Longhorns imploded with six straight losses, including the nightmare at home against Kansas. Steve Sarkisian descended from his throne as the program savior to a not-quite-sizzling-but-certainly-hot seat in Year 2.
Texas' outlook is largely dependent on the QB. Whether it's Hudson Card or Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers, the offense needs a reliable thrower to complement star running back Bijan Robinson.
The defense must be far more disruptive, considering nobody had more than 2.5 sacks last season. The level of concern will heighten if the Longhorns don't add an impactful edge-rusher, but they're the trending pick for TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis.
Projecting a Big 12 title is risky, but Sark and Texas have little excuse to fall short of eight wins in 2022.
USC Trojans
Lincoln Riley is an elite offensive coach, and dual-threat quarterback Caleb Williams has All-American upside. That combination alone launches the Trojans into Pac-12 title consideration.
To be clear, that's not a prediction. Utah has engineered a far more complete roster than what Riley inherited at USC. Look around the rest of the South Division, however, and USC isn't dealing with a gauntlet. Plus, the Trojans avoid Oregon in crossover play.
Sure, the offensive line is a work in progress. Yes, the defense just ranked 112th in yards allowed per snap (6.4). But the upside of this offense can overshadow a healthy chunk of USC's issues.
After a bitter 4-8 season, USC has a spectacular chance to flirt with nine—maybe even 10—wins in 2022.
All recruiting information via 247Sports. Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.