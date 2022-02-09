Every NBA Team's Final Ben Simmons Offer Ahead of 2022 Trade Deadline

Every NBA Team's Final Ben Simmons Offer Ahead of 2022 Trade DeadlineFebruary 9, 2022
If it feels like we've been discussing Ben Simmons trades for an eternity, that's because we have.
Long before he requested a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers last summer, his future with the franchise had been dissected from all angles given his imperfect fit with All-Galaxy superstar Joel Embiid.
The public request and subsequent exile only doused those trade flames in gasoline, so yes, we're still talking Simmons swaps—even as Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Monday that Simmons is unlikely to be traded before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline.
You have to forgive the repetitive nature of this process. It's not often a 25-year-old, in-prime star decides he needs a change of address yesterday, so the hoops world is right to be glued to this situation.
Besides, it's still possible someone calls with the right offer before the buzzer and the Sixers reach out for a last-second handshake. What could those offers look like? Well, it's funny you should ask, since we're compiling the best realistic offer—if not by a team's willingness to trade, at least by trade value—each team could put on the table.
Since most of these offers won't actually be made and even few would be considered, we won't get bogged down by the financial details of fully fleshed out (and salary-cap compliant) trade packages but rather focus on the framework of these potentially internet-breaking blockbuster offers.
Using what we know about Philadelphia's desire for a Simmons deal—the asking price was set at an "All-Star-caliber player" last summer, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium—we'll also weigh Philadelphia's potential interest in these offers.
Atlanta Hawks
The Offer: John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and multiple first-round picks for Ben Simmons
Simmons would be almost perfect for Atlanta, which needs to drastically improve its 27th-ranked defense and has an unscratched itch for non-Trae Young playmaking. The Hawks also just happen to have a roster begging for a consolidation trade, so there should be no shortage of interest from their end.
And there reportedly isn't. The Hawks "have been most engaged" in the Simmons sweepstakes recently, per The Athletic's Shams Charania, who added this general framework has been discussed.
It's a fine offer in theory, since Collins could provide supplemental scoring and feast on the open spaces afforded by Joel Embiid's ability to stretch a defense, while Bogdanovic would address a need for more shot-creation. In reality, though, a Collins-Embiid-Tobias Harris frontcourt could get clunky on the defensive end, and Bogdanovic isn't quite as prolific of a playmaker as Philly needs.
Interest Level: Not zero, but not enough to get a deal done
Boston Celtics
The Offer: Marcus Smart, Dennis Schroder, Aaron Nesmith and draft considerations for Ben Simmons
If the Celtics really wanted Simmons—who could turbo-charge their third-ranked defense and help their 19th-ranked offense get the ball zipping around—they could get him for Jaylen Brown.
But, as Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said when a Simmons-for-Brown swap was discussed in November, there's "nothing doing" on that front, via Celtics Blog.
Without Brown, the Shamrocks will come up short in this pursuit. Smart might be a tenacious defender, but he's still a downgrade from Simmons. Schroder is more of a scorer than the natural table-setter the Sixers seek. And Nesmith is a useful shooter by perception but not at all by production (career 30.5 percent from range).
Interest Level: Boston could only get Philly's attention by including Brown, and that's not happening
Brooklyn Nets
The Offer: James Harden for Ben Simmons, Danny Green and Matisse Thybulle
This swap, or any formulation of a trade sending Harden to Philadelphia, seemingly remains the dream scenario for 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. He shared a history with Harden in Houston and surely views the three-time scoring champ as the ideal solution to the Sixers' perimeter shot-creation shortcomings.
Is it remotely possible, though? Well, that depends on who you ask.
Nets coach Steve Nash told reporters Harden is going nowhere. More recently, though, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported "there absolutely is a chance" this gets done.
The Sixers might be leery of the price tag attached to Harden's upcoming free agency, as his (relatively) sagging stats make the prospect of paying him max money deep into his 30s all kinds of perilous. Still, the best version of the Beard could be exactly what Philly needs, and if the payoff is a title run now, the Sixers can worry about the long-term financial ramifications later.
Conversely, if the Nets—losers of eight straight entering Tuesday—don't envision a future with Harden, this deal might bring better balance to their roster. Their offense should be elite as long as it features Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (even on a part-time basis), and their defense could approach that territory with relentless, versatile stoppers like Simmons, Green and Thybulle.
Interest Level: Getting Harden without giving up Tyrese Maxey feels like a no-brainer for Philly
Charlotte Hornets
The Offer: Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington and James Bouknight for Ben Simmons
The Hornets could make things interesting by dangling Miles Bridges, but that's probably too rich of a price for Michael Jordan's team to pay. Even if his peak lands a half-rung beneath Simmons', Bridges is the more natural fit as a co-star for LaMelo Ball, as Simmons and Ball might be too ball-dominant to coexist.
Charlotte could also build an offer around Terry Rozier instead of Hayward, but not having the latter's salary makes it tougher for the money to work. The Hornets could get there by including both Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr., but since they'd probably need more stuff to sweeten the pot, they might decide they're gutting too much depth for someone who may not be a great fit with their franchise talent.
So, the final offer instead lands on Hayward (a 2017 All-Star who now operates as more of a high-level glue guy), Washington (a 2019 lottery pick with few flaws in his game) and Bouknight (this year's 11th overall pick). That's not nothing, but it isn't what Philadelphia wants.
Interest Level: Daryl Morey doesn't respond to this text message
Chicago Bulls
The Offer: Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams and Coby White for Ben Simmons
On a scale of one to 10, Chicago's interest in this deal might be a negative-five. That's not intended as a knock on Simmons, but the Bulls probably see Ball (when healthy) as a similar talent, only not as ball-dominant and legitimately threatening from distance.
Williams, meanwhile, might have too high of a ceiling to sacrifice, particularly when it seems likely he'll make it back from wrist surgery yet this season. White is expendable, but he's not moving the needle much for the Sixers.
This wouldn't be the worst way for Philadelphia to expand its rotation—at least, not if you could give Ball and Williams a clean bill of health—but that isn't the Sixers' aim. Unless they love Williams and view Ball as a reasonable facsimile of Simmons, they wouldn't give this much thought.
Interest Level: Value-wise it's not terrible, but neither team signs off on the swap
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Offer: Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Isaac Okoro for Ben Simmons
The Cavaliers were once identified as a "team to watch" in the Simmons sweepstakes, but landing him would likely require touching one of their untouchables: Darius Garland or Evan Mobley. Requesting either one might make president of basketball operations Koby Altman do a blanket block of all phone numbers with Philadelphia area codes.
Take Garland and Mobley off the table, and that takes all of the steam out of Cleveland's potential trade packages. The Cavs could add multiple first-round picks to this offer, and the Sixers still wouldn't give it a second thought.
Sexton is out with a torn meniscus, meaning he's just as helpful to the Sixers' championship hopes as the exiled Simmons. Markkanen isn't the worst fit with Embiid, but he's a brutal fit with Harris. Okoro has significant defensive upside, but the Sixers already have a better version of the same player in Thybulle.
Interest Level: Give the Sixers a time machine to erase Sexton's injury and maybe they'd be remotely interested, but otherwise—nah!
Dallas Mavericks
The Offer: Kristaps Porzingis and a future first-round pick for Ben Simmons
The Mavs obviously aren't parting with Luka Doncic, and they can't shop Tim Hardaway Jr. due to his fractured foot, so...yeah. This is it.
Porzingis has booked an All-Star trip before and still scores like an All-Star in spurts. But his three-ball hasn't dropped this season (career-worst 28.3 percent), and his knee issues aren't going away.
There might be an NBA 2K22 gamer out there who could make a Porzingis-Embiid front line work, but it just isn't built for the real-life, modern NBA.
Interest Level: Porzingis lands close to the "All-Star-caliber-player" range, but he's not the All-Star-caliber player the Sixers need
Denver Nuggets
The Offer: Jamal Murray for Ben Simmons
There are ways to get excited about the fit for both sides.
When Murray is healthy—which, notably, he is not (torn ACL)—he is exactly the kind of shot-creating, three-point-bombing lead guard who could take the Sixers' offense to the next level. Simmons, meanwhile, could work magic on the receiving end of Nikola Jokic's deliveries and team with Aaron Gordon to form a dynamic defensive tandem that potentially pushes the Nuggets' 17th-ranked defense into contending range.
But Murray can't help the Sixers from the sideline, and Denver might not see this as an upgrade. Sure, it could use Simmons' defense, but Murray's scoring mentality and limitless shooting range make better use of Jokic's prolific playmaking.
Interest Level: A healthy Murray is a fun theoretical fit in Philly, but the Sixers wouldn't be getting a healthy Murray, so nope
Detroit Pistons
The Offer: Jerami Grant, Kelly Olynyk, Saddiq Bey and a first-round pick for Ben Simmons
The Pistons barked up this very tree before and didn't get very far.
"The Pistons' package of Grant, Saddiq Bey, Kelly Olynyk and a first-round pick, for example, was not met with much enthusiasm by Philadelphia brass," B/R's Jake Fischer reported last month.
What could have changed since? Probably nothing. This still probably remains the best Detroit can do, since its place on the rebuilding calendar should preclude any offers involving top pick Cade Cunningham. Without him, there isn't enough for the Sixers to bite. Grant is the best incoming player, and the last time he suited up for a good team (the 2019-20 Nuggets), he was the fourth option on offense.
Interest Level: Detroit would only get Philadelphia's attention by dangling Cunningham, and I'm not sure even that would be enough
Golden State Warriors
The Offer: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and Moses Moody for Ben Simmons
Before Golden State fans ether my mentions, I'd just like to note the challenge of this exercise for Golden State.
The Warriors need a sizable salary to make this happen, and here are the other options: Stephen Curry (an MVP candidate), Klay Thompson (the ideal backcourt partner for his sibling-in-splash) and Andrew Wiggins (an All-Star starter). So, Green it is by default.
He's at least a fun trade partner with Simmons, since there is significant overlap in their strengths and weaknesses. But Green is six years older and battling a back problem, hence the addition of the shot-creating Poole and the rookie lottery pick Moody.
Interest Level: Sixers say no, or would if the Warriors actually offered this, which they won't
Houston Rockets
The Offer: Eric Gordon, Christian Wood and draft considerations for Ben Simmons
If the Sixers prioritized talent over everything, they could do worse than a package built around Wood and Gordon.
Wood can be electric, and his game features almost everything you'd want from a contemporary big: paint-to-perimeter skills at both ends, loads of length and spring-loaded athleticism. Gordon is a gifted scorer who can ditch defenders off the dribble, rain down shots from distance and create offense for others.
Still, Philadelphia can't ignore fit, and that's where this probably falls apart without involving a third team. An Embiid-Wood-Harris frontcourt has no one who can consistently defend opposing wings. Not to mention, the money Gordon is owed going forward ($18.2 million this season, $19.6 million the next) could limit the franchise's finances and make it tricky to pivot if this package wasn't working.
Interest Level: Talent-wise this is close enough to make Philly think, but Wood's imperfect fit with Embiid or Tobias Harris would require a second trade
Indiana Pacers
The Offer: Myles Turner, T.J. Warren and Chris Duarte for Ben Simmons
I'm not sure this package does anything for Philadelphia—not without a third team taking back Turner, at least—or if it's the best Indiana can do. But the Pacers have already scrambled so much of their roster that they don't have a lot else to deal.
After sending Caris LeVert to Cleveland, Indiana continued its overhaul Tuesday in a six-player trade that sent Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings for Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Since traded players can't have their salaries aggregated with others for two months, Indy is short on usable trade chips.
If Turner fit in Philly (he doesn't) and Warren was healthy (he isn't), the value could be in the ballpark. These are three starting-caliber players, and each has shown flashes of being more than that. It's a strong offer for someone, just not Simmons.
Interest Level: These aren't bad assets, but they also aren't the ones Philadelphia wants
Los Angeles Clippers
The Offer: Marcus Morris Sr., Luke Kennard and Brandon Boston Jr. for Ben Simmons
The Clippers may not have Kawhi Leonard (ACL) at any point this season, but their recent deal with the Portland Trail Blazers shows they're still going for it—with players who can help now and in the near future.
Simmons would certainly qualify as such. His penchant for passing is what L.A. needs more than anything, and a defensive trio of Leonard, Simmons and Paul George might be an actual cheat code.
But pairing Simmons with Leonard and George means neither of the Clippers' star wings is headed to Philly, and that's where the Sixers immediately lose interest. L.A. can't even sweeten the pot with a future first-round pick, so it has to hope Kennard's shooting, Morris' two-way play and Boston's upside would be enough. (Spoiler alert: It would not.)
Interest Level: Sixers ask for Paul George, Clippers counter with this and the front offices agree to disagree about Simmons' value
Los Angeles Lakers
The Offer: Russell Westbrook and a future first-round pick for Ben Simmons
The Lakers want a shot at Simmons, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. If we're just throwing out wild wishes, put me down for a nine-figure jackpot and an oceanfront estate somewhere in the Caribbean.
If L.A. had the stones to present this offer to Philly, Morey might hit back with an "lol wut" and move on with his day. Westbrook shares some shortcomings with Simmons (inefficient shooting is no more helpful than a reluctance to fire) only without the defensive dominance. Westbrook is also eight years older and $11 million more expensive this season, so the deeper you dig into this deal, the worse it gets.
Given L.A.'s cap situation and assets shortage, though, this is the best the Lakers can do. On a related note, Simmons will not be rocking purple-and-gold threads anytime soon.
Interest Level: Sixers let the expletives and crying-laughing emojis fly
Memphis Grizzlies
The Offer: Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Ziaire Williams and draft considerations for Ben Simmons
If the Grizzlies wanted to, they could go for broke at the deadline. They own a small army of draft picks, boast intriguing prospects at every stage of the developmental process and even have a few expiring salaries to help someone balance the budget.
Memphis also knows it has rocketed up the standings (26-8 with a league-best plus-9.0 net rating since the start of December) on the strength of internal improvement, so it doesn't need to shake things up. That probably keeps the front office cautious enough to hold top assets like Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. (and, duh, Ja Morant) out of this deal.
That probably also forces Philadelphia to look elsewhere, since it seems laser-focused on big-game hunting. Saying that, though, the Sixers might at least want to kick this idea around. Brooks is a plug-and-play three-and-D option who can heat up in a hurry, Anderson does all of the little things at both ends, and Williams has the ceiling of a featured scorer.
Interest Level: Sixers should probably weigh this, but they likely pass due to the absence of an established star or a rising player in close proximity to stardom
Miami Heat
The Offer: Kyle Lowry, Max Strus and KZ Okpala for Ben Simmons
The Sixers have tracked Lowry, a Philadelphia native, for years. Even with his 36th birthday arriving in March, the late-bloomer still offers an intriguing blend of shot-making, table-setting and tenacious on-ball defense.
He can't anchor a Simmons swap at this stage, though, and the sweeteners aren't enough to sway the Sixers. Strus is a three-point gunner, and Okpala theoretically hasn't exhausted his potential, but those are niche options, and Philly would need more. The Sixers would surely ask for Tyler Herro, but Heat president Pat Riley would respond with a few choice words before halting communication.
That's probably just as well, since Simmons would be an awkward fit in South Beach. Never mind the fact there would essentially be zero spacing between Simmons, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, but Butler and Simmons didn't exactly see eye-to-eye during their brief time together in the City of Brotherly Love.
Interest Level: Sixers would decline this deal, but Butler would block Miami's front office from ever making the offer
Milwaukee Bucks
The Offer: Jrue Holiday for Ben Simmons
The Bucks and 76ers have the same target in mind: a ticket out of the Eastern Conference and into the NBA Finals. Helping each other is probably the last move they want to make.
Further complicating matters, most of their cap space is tied up between members of a Big Three that just brought the Larry O'Brien Trophy to the Badger State. The mere suggestion of a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade might meet the legal definition of a prosecutable offense, and it's almost as difficult suggesting a Khris Middleton move when he so often operates as the late-game closer.
So, Holiday gets this spot, even if he feels functionally untouchable. He would perk up Philly's interest, though, since he almost mirrors Simmons' impact on defense, works on or off the ball (meaning he could coexist with Embiid and Maxey) and can pass every offensive test. Meanwhile, Simmons would squeeze the spacing in Milwaukee, but good lord, he and Antetokounmpo could cover an absurd amount of real estate defensively.
Interest Level: If this is somehow offered, Sixers should seriously think about accepting
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Offer: D'Angelo Russell and a first-round pick for Ben Simmons
The Timberwolves have long been connected to the Simmons sweepstakes, but there's a reason they haven't won them yet. They're hoping to do the impossible—acquire Simmons without sacrificing Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards or Russell, per The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.
If Minnesota really felt Simmons was the missing piece—he would immediately sharpen the defense and perk up the transition offense—it would have to bite the bullet and dump D-Lo. An offer of Malik Beasley, Jaden McDaniels and all the draft assets in the world might get a chuckle out of Morey, but that's as far as it would go.
Honestly, Russell probably isn't enough, either. He is productive enough to present this offer with a straight face, and if the Sixers squint, they might see the perimeter shot-creator they seek. But under closer inspection, he doesn't quite offer enough efficiency or distributing to get a deal done.
Interest Level: Unless Philly feels motivated to move now, Russell isn't quite a big enough catch
New Orleans Pelicans
The Offer: CJ McCollum and two first-round picks for Ben Simmons
Talk about playing chess when everyone else is playing checkers, imagine if New Orleans' move for McCollum on Tuesday was merely made to grease the gears for a Simmons mega-swap.
It wasn't, of course, as the Pelicans have long been linked to McCollum in their effort to try to salvage this season (for some reason). He can immediately absorb some of the scoring and playmaking duties shouldered by Brandon Ingram and hopefully eventually work some two-man magic with Zion Williamson.
Still, McCollum gets the mention here due to a lack of viable alternatives (Ingram should be going nowhere) and all of the digital ink spilled during previous McCollum-for-Simmons talks. McCollum's scoring, shooting and secondary playmaking could all interest the Sixers.
Interest Level: If the Sixers wanted McCollum, he'd be on their roster by now
New York Knicks
The Offer: Julius Randle, Alec Burks and two first-round picks for Ben Simmons
The Knicks are in a strange spot where it isn't clear whether they should be buying or selling, and they seem just as perplexed. The latest dispatch from B/R's Jake Fischer said New York was exploring win-now trades for McCollum and Myles Turner, but also had discussed salary-dumping Evan Fournier and shedding costs by dealing Burks.
The 'Bockers would be buying more than selling here, as Simmons could elevate their 14th-ranked defense and finally answer their longtime question at point guard. They could compete immediately with him, but the 25-year-old is also young enough to grow alongside up-and-comers like RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin, the latter of whom could be cleared for takeoff with Randle out of the way.
Why would the Sixers want Randle? With Embiid and Harris on the roster, they probably don't. Randle is, however, just a year removed from earning All-Star honors, and he could be a cleaner fit with Embiid if he rediscovered his shooting touch. Tack on the plug-and-play Burks and a couple of first-round picks, and maybe that sways the Sixers some.
Interest Level: Very remote without a separate trade lined up to ship out Harris
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Offer: Lu Dort, Kenrich Williams, Derrick Favors and draft considerations for Ben Simmons
The Sixers would surely ask for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder will politely reply then they should have taken him in 2018, instead of spending the 10th pick on Mikal Bridges (and trading him the same night for Zhaire Smith—whoops) and letting SGA slip to No. 11.
Gilgeous-Alexander is off-limits, and Josh Giddey should be, too. That effectively denies the Sixers of the good arcade prizes that hang on the wall and forces them to choose from the uninspiring options in the glass case down below.
That's a harsh assessment of the incoming players, as Dort is a brilliant defender, Williams is the kind of three-and-D forward every contender could use and Favors can soak up bench minutes on a team hoping to win now. But the Sixers need a centerpiece to show their fans why this was the right package for Simmons, and unless they view OKC's incredible pick cache as such, there isn't enough to accept.
Interest Level: None
Orlando Magic
The Offer: Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Terrence Ross and a first-round pick for Ben Simmons
Does the world's biggest Anthony fan reside in Philly's front office? If the answer is anything other than yes, the Magic probably aren't getting Simmons.
Anthony has some exciting moments as a net-shredder, finisher and passer, but they don't come consistently enough for a team on Philly's timeline. Harris at least found his three-ball, meaning he's no longer massively overpaid, just generally overpaid ($20.5 million). Ross' untimely shooting woes (40.7 percent from the field, 31.3 from three) have hampered his trade value.
It's not an insulting offer. It's just not one that would get Philly's attention.
Interest Level: Zilch
Phoenix Suns
The Offer: Chris Paul for Ben Simmons, Jaden Springer and a first-round pick
The Suns might be the NBA's best team right now. If not, they're on the very short list of true elites, pairing the campaign's highest winning percentage (.811) with its second-best net rating (plus-7.6).
They have zero incentive to rock the boat by the deadline, and even if they did, Chris Paul is one of the last players they'd ever trade. The Point God has been exactly that in Phoenix, turning a lottery team into a contender overnight.
However, the Suns only have one other sizable salary on the books, and it belongs to Devin Booker, who's probably the only player they'd be less likely to trade than Paul. So, CP3 it is, whose on-court leadership and still razor-sharp two-way skills would fit perfectly in Philly's methodical attack. Phoenix, meanwhile, would pick up a younger premier point guard, plus get a pair of long-term assets to develop or deal.
Interest Level: If the Suns offered this—they never would—the Sixers should immediately pounce
Portland Trail Blazers
The Offer: Damian Lillard for Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey and a first-round pick
It might appear that the Blazers are starting from scratch, but there is a method to the madness. This isn't everything-must-go time in Portland. Rather, it's an opportunity to reset around Lillard. As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski relayed, the Blazers aim to "fully reshape roster" around Lillard and use their assets "to pursue high-end talent now."
Simmons might wind up a target in that plan—The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick previously reported Lillard would like to play with Simmons—but from Portland's current position, a Lillard-for-Simmons-and-more swap seems like the only viable option.
Lillard, when healthy, is precisely the type of elite offensive weapon Philly wants alongside Embiid. Either one could lead the attack, and there is no shortage of two-man-action possibilities between them. If Portland turned its liquidation sale into a complete overhaul, it would net foundational pieces in Simmons and Maxey and have a shot at landing another with the pick.
Interest Level: Significant, although the Sixers would try everything to keep Maxey out of the exchange
Sacramento Kings
The Offer: Harrison Barnes, Davion Mitchell, Marvin Bagley III and multiple first-round picks for Ben Simmons
Sacramento already splurged once this trade season, snagging Domantas Sabonis in a six-player swap that included Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield joining the Pacers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Kings could continue their star search and potentially do it without losing prized point guard De'Aaron Fox. It would involve cutting ties with two recent lottery picks (Mitchell and Bagley), a glue guy who should attract every win-now shopper (Barnes) and multiple first-round picks, but the resulting Sabonis-Fox-Simmons trio would be the franchise's best Big Three of its 15-year playoff drought.
The Sixers don't walk away with a star—meaning they'd likely walk away from this offer—but Barnes is an effortless fit, Mitchell would help replace the point-of-attack defense Simmons has provided, Bagley still offers modestly intriguing upside and the picks give Morey extra ammunition to work with.
Interest Level: A small amount, but nothing significant
San Antonio Spurs
The Offer: Derrick White, Doug McDermott, Devin Vassell and a first-round pick for Ben Simmons
If Philly was going to send Simmons to San Antonio, the time to do it was early in the season—if not over the summer.
Back then, the Sixers maybe had a shot at getting both White and Dejounte Murray. But the latter's ascension to All-Star status has pulled him out of even hypothetical deals, so the Sixers have to drop down a tier to broker this one.
It's relatively reasonable. White ups the playmaking without destroying the defense. McDermott adds volume to a three-point attack that could stand to climb a few decibels. Vassell and the pick can help down the line as keepers or right now as trade chips. This isn't the best offer around, but it's not the worst.
Interest Level: Minimal at best
Toronto Raptors
The Offer: Pascal Siakam for Ben Simmons and a first-round pick
Before examining this hypothetical deal, we first have to reach the hypothetical world in which the Raptors are OK doing anything at the deadline that risks disturbing their chemistry. That almost surely isn't the world we live in, since Toronto has skyrocketed since the calendar flipped to the new year (14-6 with a plus-4.5 net rating) and Siakam's fingerprints have been all over this surge (23.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists in this stretch).
Siakam is in such a groove—beyond the volume stats he's shooting 48.4 percent overall and 43.6 percent from deep the past month-plus—that it would probably take Simmons and a pick to pry him south of the border. Even that's a hard sell, but maybe if the Raptors didn't think they were contenders now, they could see this swap eventually getting them to that level.
It's a little funky for Philly because Siakam and Harris shouldn't share a forward rotation. Having said that, a Siakam-Embiid pairing would rank among the Association's best at both ends, and maybe the move is amassing talent now and worrying about the fit in a separate swap.
Interest Level: The Raptors wouldn't go for this, but the Sixers might
Utah Jazz
The Offer: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson and a first-round pick for Ben Simmons and Shake Milton
The Jazz have needed a big-wing stopper forever, and they probably can't find someone better for that role than Simmons. But would it be worth scratching that itch if it meant losing both Conley, their floor general, and Clarkson, their spark-plug scorer?
Almost certainly not. Even the thought of Simmons and Rudy Gobert occupying the same offensive end has me feeling a little claustrophobic. And with Joe Ingles down for the count (torn ACL), Utah would be problematically short on shot-creation, unless Milton went off in Salt Lake City.
In terms of value, though, this is close to what it would cost the Jazz. Conley could perk up the point guard position at both ends, Clarkson would give Philly another offensive trigger, and the pick would be another tool at Morey's disposal.
Interest Level: Not an automatic yes, but not a definite rejection
Washington Wizards
The Offer: Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija and a future first-round pick for Ben Simmons and Paul Reed
Any dotted lines connecting Simmons to the District disappeared Tuesday when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski brought word that star guard—and Sixers target—Bradley Beal had opted to undergo season-ending wrist surgery.
Washington's one shot at Simmons was a Beal blockbuster that likely would've fetched the Wizards at least one additional asset. Without him, the Wizards can't measure up to his value, and lopsided swaps like this four-for-two trade would require extra roster management from the Sixers.
This trade would at least net Philadelphia four rotation-ready wings: two with established abilities (Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope) and two with ample room to grow (Avdija and Kispert). That's not enough to get a talent like Simmons, but it might make Morey consider it for a quick second before deleting the text message.
Interest Level: Any Wizards offer without Beal is a hard pass for the Sixers
