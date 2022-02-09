Every NBA Team's Final Ben Simmons Offer Ahead of 2022 Trade Deadline

0 of 29

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

If it feels like we've been discussing Ben Simmons trades for an eternity, that's because we have.

Long before he requested a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers last summer, his future with the franchise had been dissected from all angles given his imperfect fit with All-Galaxy superstar Joel Embiid.

The public request and subsequent exile only doused those trade flames in gasoline, so yes, we're still talking Simmons swaps—even as Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Monday that Simmons is unlikely to be traded before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline.

You have to forgive the repetitive nature of this process. It's not often a 25-year-old, in-prime star decides he needs a change of address yesterday, so the hoops world is right to be glued to this situation.

Besides, it's still possible someone calls with the right offer before the buzzer and the Sixers reach out for a last-second handshake. What could those offers look like? Well, it's funny you should ask, since we're compiling the best realistic offer—if not by a team's willingness to trade, at least by trade value—each team could put on the table.

Since most of these offers won't actually be made and even few would be considered, we won't get bogged down by the financial details of fully fleshed out (and salary-cap compliant) trade packages but rather focus on the framework of these potentially internet-breaking blockbuster offers.

Using what we know about Philadelphia's desire for a Simmons deal—the asking price was set at an "All-Star-caliber player" last summer, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium—we'll also weigh Philadelphia's potential interest in these offers.