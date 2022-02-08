Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: 76ers Star Unlikely to Be Dealt Before 2022 NBA Draft

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is unlikely to be traded ahead of the 2022 NBA draft despite reports linking him to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal for James Harden, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Pompey added that the Nets and Sixers have not had "thorough" Simmons-for-Harden discussions but "both sides are going through back channels and third parties to get information."

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday that Philadelphia was "expected to pursue Harden" and that Brooklyn was "believed to be open to discussing a deal."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday on Get Up that the Sixers were no closer to trading Simmons, saying Philadelphia has "a willingness to take this into the offseason."

In addition, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported that the Nets have "shown zero inclination to move James Harden prior to Thursday's trade deadline—for Ben Simmons or any rival package.

"Neither the Philadelphia 76ers nor any team have even contacted the Nets front office regarding a Harden blockbuster, sources told B/R. There have been no negotiations, no offers, not even a framework discussed."

Pompey reported Nets general manager Sean Marks and 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey had a conversation last month about a Simmons-for-Harden deal but that it was "non-productive."

Morey said Jan. 20 that moving Simmons at the deadline was "less likely than likely."

Simmons has not suited up for the Sixers this season after requesting a trade over the summer. The 25-year-old returned to the team's facility in October after holding out but told the organization he wasn't mentally ready to play and has since remained away from the team, per Wojnarowski.

Simmons is under contract through the 2024-25 season after signing a five-year, $177.2 million deal with the Sixers in 2019. Charania previously reported Philadelphia was looking for an "All-Star-caliber player" in return for the 2016 No. 1 overall pick.