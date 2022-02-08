Bulls Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday’s Deadline

1 of 3

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Looking at the Bulls roster, a two-way forward who offers significant defensive versatility might be the one player who takes them over the top.

They have the trade chips to pursue that caliber of contributor, but what if he already resides in the Windy City? After all, that's more or less the scouting report on second-year swingman Patrick Williams, who was thought be lost for the season to wrist surgery but apparently has a chance of hitting the hardwood before the curtains drop.

"I feel pretty good about the way he's progressing from what I've heard," coach Billy Donovan told reporters. "I think there's a very strong possibility, if he continues to progress, that he could be back before the regular season ends."

Even without a clean bill of health, Williams loomed as one of the top trade chips on the market. That's how special his ceiling might be. If Chicago knew it wouldn't have him all season, then flipping him now for an impact player would have been tempting. But the health update changes everything. Rather than sacrificing Williams and more for an immediate upgrade, the Bulls should practice some patience with the knowledge it might be in their best interest both today and tomorrow.