Bulls Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday’s Deadline

Bulls Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday's DeadlineFebruary 8, 2022
The Chicago Bulls aggressively attacked the offseason, and they have reaped the rewards of that assertiveness.
Remember: This wasn't even a play-in tournament participant last season. But it entered Tuesday as the third seed in the NBA's Eastern Conference.
Might this newfound success push the front office toward snoozing through the deadline with the confidence that all necessary pieces to contend for the crown are already in place? That's possible. But swinging a trade might safeguard this progress and could take the team to the next level, so that option won't be easily ignored.
Patrick Williams Goes Nowhere
Looking at the Bulls roster, a two-way forward who offers significant defensive versatility might be the one player who takes them over the top.
They have the trade chips to pursue that caliber of contributor, but what if he already resides in the Windy City? After all, that's more or less the scouting report on second-year swingman Patrick Williams, who was thought be lost for the season to wrist surgery but apparently has a chance of hitting the hardwood before the curtains drop.
"I feel pretty good about the way he's progressing from what I've heard," coach Billy Donovan told reporters. "I think there's a very strong possibility, if he continues to progress, that he could be back before the regular season ends."
Even without a clean bill of health, Williams loomed as one of the top trade chips on the market. That's how special his ceiling might be. If Chicago knew it wouldn't have him all season, then flipping him now for an impact player would have been tempting. But the health update changes everything. Rather than sacrificing Williams and more for an immediate upgrade, the Bulls should practice some patience with the knowledge it might be in their best interest both today and tomorrow.
Coby White Goes Somewhere
Before Williams' injury put him in the crosshairs, Coby White loomed as the most logical trade candidate in Chicago.
Now that Williams is potentially out of the discussion again, White has that perch all to himself.
That's not a knock on his talent. He can heat up in a hurry and keep the scoreboard spinning with long-range shots, above-the-rim finishes and everything in between.
It's just that he's a scoring guard on a team that already follows the lead of two offense-first perimeter players in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. There's only so much help White can give the Bulls with his specific skill set, and it's probably less than what he's worth as a trade chip.
Bulls Make Minor Move for Backup Big
Chicago's defense started strong, but it has since slipped to 20th in efficiency, per NBA.com.
Losing Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso obviously hasn't helped, but the slippage predates their injuries.
The Bulls could stand to beef up their paint protection, and since starter Nikola Vucevic is locked in place, that means finding a defensive-minded center to back him up.
The good news is that those players don't cost a fortune. In fact, trading White to fill that void might be underselling the scoring guard's worth unless it's part of a bigger swap. No matter how Chicago scratches the itch, though, look for some type of change in the second unit frontcourt.