B/R NHL Staff Roundtable: Where Should Claude Giroux Be Traded?

At first blush, the Minnesota Wild and Claude Giroux don't appear to be a worthwhile fit. The Wild don't seem like an obvious Stanley Cup contender, and the Flyers captain could have other destinations in mind should he decide to waive his no-movement clause.

The Wild, however, could prove to be a rewarding option for Giroux.

For starters, they've got the third-most points (59) among Western Conference clubs, while their .720 win percentage is the second-best. On Feb. 3, the Pioneer Press' Dane Mizutani pointed out they have a franchise-record 28 wins through their first 41 games.

The Wild appear poised for a strong second half. They have one of the league's best one-two scoring punches in Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello and possess a solid defense corps anchored by Jared Spurgeon, Matt Dumba and Jonas Brodin. They also have a proven playoff goalie in Cam Talbot, and they're well-coached by bench boss Dean Evason.

What's lacking, however, is experienced depth at center. Joel Eriksson Ek has emerged as a reliable two-way player, but first-liner Ryan Hartman is a converted winger. Even if they want to keep those two in their positions, they could use a center with postseason knowledge and leadership ability.

Giroux's two-way skills could be an excellent fit with the Wild, especially in the faceoff circle, where they're 22nd overall. His ability to play all three forward positions would also provide them with invaluable flexibility should injuries strike among their top-nine forwards.

CapFriendly shows the Wild have $7.9 million in trade deadline cap space. That's more than enough to pick up the remainder of Giroux's $8.3 million cap hit for this season.

If the asking price is reasonable, such as a first-round pick and a prospect, Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin should consider it. Giroux could prove to be the missing piece of the puzzle who pushes his club into Stanley Cup contention this season.

Giroux could also find playing in The State of Hockey to be an enjoyable experience. Minnesota fans are knowledgeable about the game and passionate about the Wild. He'd be welcomed with open arms if he were to adjust well to his new team and help it stage a deep playoff run, especially if it ended in a championship.

—Lyle Richardson