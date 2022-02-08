Celtics Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday’s Deadline

1 of 3

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Nowadays, there's so much chatter around the league that trade rumors—let alone trade speculation—can come from almost anywhere, and the volume of voices is so loud there's no reason to react to most buzz.

That's why it felt important when the mere mention of Jaylen Brown potentially being involved in the Ben Simmons sweepstakes drew a swift and concise response from Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

"I just walked up to Jaylen and said, 'Your name is all over the place as you know. Obviously, from our standpoint, you're a Celtic and obviously a guy that we think exceptionally high of. Nothing doing,'" Stevens said on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Toucher and Rich (h/t Celtics Blog). "I just wanted to make sure that he has that peace of mind."

Trading Brown then made no sense, just like it doesn't now. Same goes for Jayson Tatum, probably more so given that he's younger and a pinch more productive. Boston has 100 different trade scenarios to explore before even considering splitting apart this wing tandem. Maybe it will eventually have to think about it, but even that hypothetical is well off into the future.