NFL Draft Prospects Cowboys Must Target After 2022 Shrine, Senior Bowls

NFL Draft Prospects Cowboys Must Target After 2022 Shrine, Senior BowlsFebruary 7, 2022
The Dallas Cowboys suffered an early exit in the NFL playoffs, and it's likely to spark an offseason of change. Core pieces like Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb aren't going anywhere, but key contributors like Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz and Keanu Neal are scheduled to hit the free-agent market.
"This team will be nothing like you just saw in 2021," Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan tweeted. "Stephen Jones knows that."
With a projected cap deficit of $21.2 million, the Cowboys will likely have to do their reloading the NFL draft.
Fortunately, Dallas—and the league's other 31 teams—got an early look at some quality draft prospects last week at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl. Here you will find a look at three standouts from those exhibition games the Cowboys should target between now and April 28.
Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
The Dallas defense took some positive steps under coordinator Dan Quinn in 2021, finishing the year ranked seventh in points allowed. However, Dallas ranked just 23rd in yards per rush allowed and struggled to generate interior pressure against opposing quarterbacks.
Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa led Dallas interior defenders with only two sacks.
Adding defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt of Georgia could help the Cowboys address both defensive issues. the 27th-ranked prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board, Wyatt could be the perfect first-round target for Dallas—which currently owns the 24th overall selection.
Wyatt logged 2.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and 18 solo stops for the Bulldogs this past season. He further boosted his draft stock with a strong week of practice in Mobile.
"He was already in the first-round conversation coming into the Senior Bowl, but he put a stamp on it this week," ESPN's Todd McShay wrote.
Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin
Watt wouldn't directly replace one of Dallas' key impending free agents. Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson might. The Cowboys are set to lose Schultz, who produced 78 receptions, 808 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021.
Ferguson wasn't that productive with the Badgers—he had 46 catches, 450 yards and three touchdowns this past season—but he has loads of potential as a pro tight end. He's a solid in-line blocker who can create mismatches in the red zone.
"Even when he’s covered or working against zone coverage, Ferguson shows the size, ball skills, concentration and hand strength to haul in contested catches," Kyle Crabbs of the Draft Network wrote. "Those contested skills extend beyond just the red zone, but his efficiency as a target is through the roof in this area of the field."
Ferguson was one of the Senior Bowl's big performers, finishing with three catches, 62 yards and a touchdown.
The 115th-ranked prospect on the B/R board, Ferguson would be a tremendous Day 2 target for Dallas.
Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina
It's time for Dallas to start thinking about life after Ezekiel Elliott. The 26-year-old runner underwhelmed in 2021—averaging 4.2 yards per carry and barely topping the 1,000-yard mark—and he could be a reasonable cap casualty as early as next offseason.
Elliott is set to carry cap hits of at least $16.7 million in each of the next two years, but Dallas could save early $5 million of the cap by releasing Elliott in 2023. Complementary back Tony Pollard could be part of the succession plan, but he's scheduled to be a free agent in 2023.
Dallas must consider taking a late-round flier on North Carolina running back Ty Chandler. A bruising 6'0", 210-pound ball-carrier, Chandler has all the tools to be an every-down back at the next level. He rushed for 1,092 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021 while catching 15 passes for 216 yards and another score.
Chandler was one of the biggest standouts at East-West Shrine Game practices.
Every time Chandler touched the ball, good things seemed to happen," NFL Media's Bill Smith wrote. "He was excellent in one-on-one receiving drills between running backs and linebackers, particularly on one reception down the sideline off an out-and-up route."
In the game itself, Chandler amassed 69 rushing yards and eight receiving yards while averaging 6.3 yards per carry.