NFL Draft Prospects Cowboys Must Target After 2022 Shrine, Senior Bowls

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys suffered an early exit in the NFL playoffs, and it's likely to spark an offseason of change. Core pieces like Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb aren't going anywhere, but key contributors like Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz and Keanu Neal are scheduled to hit the free-agent market.

"This team will be nothing like you just saw in 2021," Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan tweeted. "Stephen Jones knows that."

With a projected cap deficit of $21.2 million, the Cowboys will likely have to do their reloading the NFL draft.

Fortunately, Dallas—and the league's other 31 teams—got an early look at some quality draft prospects last week at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl. Here you will find a look at three standouts from those exhibition games the Cowboys should target between now and April 28.