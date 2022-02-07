NFL Draft Prospects Raiders Must Target After 2022 Shrine, Senior Bowls

0 of 3

The Las Vegas Raiders managed to reach the postseason in 2021, but they're about to enter a new era with incoming head coach Josh McDaniels and new general manager Dave Ziegler.

And the first big change will likely be Las Vegas' approach to the NFL draft.

Under Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock, the Raiders regularly targeted big-program products and made surprising selections early. This approach didn't yield the desired results, which is likely why the former GM was sent packing after the season.

First-round pick Alex Leatherwood, for example, had a disastrous rookie campaign. He was responsible for 14 penalties and eight sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.

McDaniels and Ziegler got a good early look at some 2022 prospects last week at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl.

Here, you'll find three standouts from those games—and their practices—who should be firmly on Las Vegas' draft radar.