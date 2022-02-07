NFL Draft Prospects Raiders Must Target After 2022 Shrine, Senior Bowls

NFL Draft Prospects Raiders Must Target After 2022 Shrine, Senior BowlsFebruary 7, 2022
The Las Vegas Raiders managed to reach the postseason in 2021, but they're about to enter a new era with incoming head coach Josh McDaniels and new general manager Dave Ziegler.
And the first big change will likely be Las Vegas' approach to the NFL draft.
Under Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock, the Raiders regularly targeted big-program products and made surprising selections early. This approach didn't yield the desired results, which is likely why the former GM was sent packing after the season.
First-round pick Alex Leatherwood, for example, had a disastrous rookie campaign. He was responsible for 14 penalties and eight sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.
McDaniels and Ziegler got a good early look at some 2022 prospects last week at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl.
Here, you'll find three standouts from those games—and their practices—who should be firmly on Las Vegas' draft radar.
Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
The Raiders' pass rush saw a big improvement in 2021, finishing with 35 sacks after only producing 21 the previous season. The tandem of Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue is solid, though there's still room for improvement.
With the 22nd pick in Round 1, the Raiders probably aren't going to have a crack at top pass-rushing prospects Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon or Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan. However, Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II could be a first-round option.
Johnson shined during Senior Bowl practices and put himself firmly in the Round 1 conversation.
"The obvious is the obvious," Lions outside linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard said, per Kyle Meinke of MLive. "He's a pretty damn good edge-rusher."
Johnson could partner with Crosby and Ngakoue to give Las Vegas a tremendous pass-rushing rotation, and he would likely make an early impact. He logged 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in 2021 alone.
Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
The Raiders should look to bolster an offensive line that allowed 40 sacks in 2021 while paving the way for a rushing attack ranked just 27th in yards per carry.
Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning could help do exactly that.
The 34th-ranked prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board, the 22-year-old has experience at both right and left tackle and could be a great replacement for impending free agent Brandon Parker on the right side.
Penning has put plenty of good play on film and further helped his draft stock during Senior Bowl week.
"He was a pleasant surprise for many scouts and draft experts during Senior Bowl practices and in the game Saturday," Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official website wrote.
A mammoth 6'7" and 321-pound prospect, Penning would make for an imposing bookend to left tackle Kolton Miller on Las Vegas' line.
Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State
Running back isn't going to be a top priority for the Raiders. Las Vegas has a solid starter in 2019 first-round pick Josh Jacobs and a fine complementary back in Kenyan Drake. However, the latter suffered a broken ankle in early December and is only under contract through next season.
It would behoove the Raiders to take a long look at South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr. as a speedy change-of-pace option.
He amassed 1,673 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns this past season. He also caught 22 passes for 150 yards. Presumably, McDaniels will bring his multi-back scheme with him from New England, and Strong's running style would complement the more powerful Jacobs perfectly.
"Strong can truly take any run the distance with his very good speed and has a weaving running style that takes advantage of second-level blockers," Nate Tice of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
His breakaway ability was on full display in the East-West Shrine Bowl. He had a 65-yard catch-and-run touchdown that helped open a second-half run for the East team.