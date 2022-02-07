Exclusive: Bobby Lashley on Wanting Brock Lesnar in a Cage, WWE Title Win, More

5 of 7

In the same segment that Lashley and MVP celebrated the return of The All Mighty Era on Raw, they were informed by Adam Pearce that before Lashley can walk into WrestleMania for the second straight year as WWE champion, he'll have to defend the gold inside the Elimination Chamber later this month.

By the end of the night, the rest of the field was set: Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Riddle, Austin Theory and AJ Styles were all announced as combatants in the Chamber. It's a nice mix of opponents Lashley has history with and fresh faces he has hardly interacted with.

Of those six Superstars, Lashley is the only one to have previously won an Elimination Chamber match, so he'll have the advantage in that respect. Despite that, he doesn't plan on taking any of his rivals lightly.

"I like what you said because that's one thing I'm excited about," he said. "Yes, Brock's in there, but the roster is amazing. Coming back, looking at the two rosters and the possibilities of people I can get in the ring with, that excites me, especially as a champion. Riddle has elevated himself since our last feud. He's got a little bit of knowledge from Randy [Orton], one of the greatest ever in this business. Randy's mentored him to another level."

He went on to praise Theory for being a breakout star and that while we've only seen bits and pieces of what he's capable of, big things are coming for him. He also called Styles and Rollins phenomenal athletes and noted there just isn't enough time to talk about how talented they are.

Lashley is thrilled to have the chance to work with names he believes are some of the very best in the world for as long as he's around for, which could at least another decade.

"I'm excited about the Chamber," he said. "I've always been that way, whether it's wrestling or fighting. Give me the best and let me test myself because sooner or later, all of this will be over for me and I'm going to retire my boots. I don't know, another 10, 15, 20, 30 years. I'm going to hang up my boots and when I do, I'm going to say that I had the opportunity to get in the ring with the absolute best this business can offer."