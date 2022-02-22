WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 22February 23, 2022
WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 22
The lines between Monday Night Raw and WWE NXT 2.0 have grown blurry as Raw Superstar Dolph Ziggler was ready to challenge for the NXT Championship. First, on this February 22 edition of NXT 2.0 though, he would have to go through NXT's standard bearer Tommaso Ciampa.
LA Knight has had to go through his own hurdles to reach his goal, finally stepping into the ring against Grayson Waller after months of taunting and sneak attacks.
With the men's bracket complete, the women's bracket of the Dusty Tag Team Classic would begin. First, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray would channel their rage against the new pairing of Lash Legend and Amari Miller.
Also, the newest member of Diamond Mine Tatum Paxley would attempt to prove herself with Ivy Nile against the established duo of Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.
This show would begin to set the stage for NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 as well as the larger future of the brand.
Dolph Ziggler Interrupts Bron Breakker/LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller (w/ Sanga)
Bron Breakker talked about his win over Santos Escobar, content with a tough victory. He also made the official announcement of NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 on WrestleMania weekend. Dolph Ziggler interrupted to warn the NXT champion that he would dethrone him after he ran through Tommaso Ciampa tonight.
Grayson Waller tried to play mind games with LA Knight but got blasted to the outside for his trouble. The anger of The Million Dollar Mega Star got in his way, allowing the heel to take control of the action. He beat down on the veteran, keeping him on the mat.
He hit a diving leg drop for a nearfall. He set up for the rolling cutter and got caught, taking a slam for his trouble. This gave Knight new life, who stomped his opponent into the corner then hit a neckbreaker. Sanga saved his employer from the BFT before Waller rolled up Waller with a handful of tights for three.
Afterward, Knight planted both Sanga and Waller, calling him the last man standing.
Result
Waller def. Knight by pinfall.
Grade
B-
Analysis
Ziggler has sounded and looked like a much bigger threat in NXT than on Raw. He has sold this rivalry well in short back-and-forths so far, even though there is absolutely no way The Showoff will ever defeat Breakker.
Knight and Waller had a fine match up until the messy ending. The timing was all off on Knight's blocked BFT then it ended with the classic and always awkward roll-up with a handful of tights.
It is likely the rematch will happen at NXT Stand & Deliver with a better stipulation that can officially let one man stand tall.
Women's Dusty Classic: Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray vs. Lash Legend & Amari Miller
Dakota Kai asked Wendy Choo why she signed them up for the women's Dusty Tag Team Classic, almost sounding hopeful by the end that she could have a friend. Cora Jade forced Raquel Gonzalez to face her fear of heights this week.
Toxic Attraction set up a lounge to watch the women's Dusty Tag Team Classic. Io Shirai hit Lash Legend with a tiger feint kick and dropkick. After sending Amari Miller reeling, Kay Lee Ray planted Legend with a KLR Bomb and moonsault followed by the Over-the-Moonsault from The Genius of the Sky to win.
Result
Shirai and KLR def. Legend and Miller by pinfall.
Grade
D+
Analysis
If there was any plan to make Legend and Miller look competent here, it ended quickly. Shirai and KLR steamrolled the competition. It was a complete squash where Legend did not even look good selling the offense of The Genius of the Sky.
Miller has shown potential recently in a variety of roles, but she was put in an awkward position here. She cannot carry the unrefined Legend as a tag team partner when she is still finding herself in the ring.
Duke Hudson vs. Dante Chen
Dante Chen promised to make Duke Hudson pay for trying to end his career recently. He attacked the big man on his way to the ring. Even with the early edge in the fight though, Chen lost control of the match to the bigger man. Hudson won with a crucifix powerbomb.
Result
Hudson def. Chen by pinfall.
Grade
C-
Analysis
After weeks of build, Chen had little hope against Hudson. While the big man is clearly the higher priority at the moment, NXT 2.0 should give more time to a star like Chen that needs the minutes to grow as a performer.
Chen did cut a solid promo beforehand, even if it was obvious he is still finding his comfort on the mic. He is a work in progress that will hopefully get his chance past this Hudson rivalry.