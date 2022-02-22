WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 22

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The lines between Monday Night Raw and WWE NXT 2.0 have grown blurry as Raw Superstar Dolph Ziggler was ready to challenge for the NXT Championship. First, on this February 22 edition of NXT 2.0 though, he would have to go through NXT's standard bearer Tommaso Ciampa.

LA Knight has had to go through his own hurdles to reach his goal, finally stepping into the ring against Grayson Waller after months of taunting and sneak attacks.

With the men's bracket complete, the women's bracket of the Dusty Tag Team Classic would begin. First, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray would channel their rage against the new pairing of Lash Legend and Amari Miller.

Also, the newest member of Diamond Mine Tatum Paxley would attempt to prove herself with Ivy Nile against the established duo of Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.

This show would begin to set the stage for NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 as well as the larger future of the brand.