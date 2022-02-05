UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs. Strickland Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Sean Strickland has positioned himself as the latest and greatest challenger in the middleweight division. He'll have the opportunity to add more weight to his words in the main event of UFC Vegas 47 against Jack Hermansson.

Strickland has put together a four-fight win streak since returning to the middleweight division in late 2020. He hasn't lost since a fight against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in 2018.

With the middleweight division pretty light on contenders, a win against Hermansson could have him in a much bigger fight next.

However, Hermansson isn't someone that should be overlooked. The 33-year-old is a dangerous veteran with a demonstrated ability to finish fights.

It should set up for a great main event. Here's a look at what's on tap for the evening of fights and a preview of the biggest fights on the card.