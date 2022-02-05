Buy, Sell, Stay Put: What Every NBA Team Should Do at the 2022 Trade Deadline

Buy, Sell, Stay Put: What Every NBA Team Should Do at the 2022 Trade DeadlineFebruary 5, 2022
The NBA trade deadline pressures teams to assess their situation as best they can in order to know whether buying, selling or standing pat is the best path forward.
Squads stuck in the Association's midsection, meanwhile, might feel gravitational forces pulling them in multiple directions at the same time.
While it's sometimes easy to know which direction a team should take, that's not always the case. The aim here is to account for everything about each organization (from production and potential to trade assets and timelines) and recommend a plan of action (or no action at all) for the upcoming buzzer, which will sound at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.
One important note before starting: This is not a prediction piece. The objective isn't guessing what these teams will do but rather to offer input on the direction they should take.
Atlanta Hawks: Buy
The Hawks might have tumbled back to earth after soaring to last season's Eastern Conference Finals, but that's no reason to lower ambitions.
They've still flashed considerable upside this go-round (two winning streaks of seven games), and in 23-year-old star Trae Young, they have their potential ticket to championship contention.
This roster must be trimmed down to expand, though. That might read as counterintuitive, and this isn't the suggestion of addition by subtraction. Rather, it's a reflection of the fact that Atlanta has too many pretty good players and not enough great ones. Packaging multiple players (everyone but Young and Clint Capela might be available) with draft considerations to snag a star could slim down the rotation, better balance the roster and get Young the help he needs to make an earnest push for the title.
Boston Celtics: Buy Big, Sell Small
Breaking up the All-Star tandem of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum makes zero sense right now. They've already reached elite status, and, since neither is 26 years old yet, probably haven't played their best basketball yet. It'd be one thing if they were frustrated with the partnership, but that's simply not the case.
"We're on the same page," Brown told reporters. "I get where all the other frustration comes from, but as long as I'm on the same page with him and he's on the same page with me, I think that's what we're more so most focused on."
The Celtics should focus on upgrading the roster around their two building blocks. Finding a third star would be ideal, and the Shamrocks might snag someone pretty close to that with a package built around Marcus Smart, Josh Richardson and draft picks. Shedding Dennis Schroder is a no-brainer—he'll be virtually impossible to re-sign this offseason—but that should be the extent of their selling.
Brooklyn Nets: Try Buying, but Probably Stay Put
The Nets are as all-in on the present as anyone, which is a precarious position with Kevin Durant (knee) and Joe Harris (ankle) injured and Kyrie Irving unable to play home games because of New York City's vaccination requirements. But the rewards of rostering three in-prime stars together speak for themselves, so you won't hear Brooklyn complaining.
You probably won't hear much from this franchise on the market, either. Unless the Nets decided to dangle Harris (they shouldn't), they just don't have the trade cache to snag anyone of substance. Nic Claxton would have suitors, but sacrificing his talent would further dent an already underwhelming center spot.
Not to mention, Brooklyn is far enough beyond the luxury tax that any acquisition could skyrocket costs. We can all try saying, "Well, it's not my money," but that doesn't make stomaching the spending any easier. As ESPN's Bobby Marks noted, a $10 million player would add an extra $56 million on the tax bill.
Charlotte Hornets: Buy a Big Man
The Hornets entered last offseason with question marks at center. They exited it with Mason Plumlee—and those some exact punctuation marks.
Plumlee has always been pretty blah, and the 31-year-old happens to be posting the worst player efficiency rating of his career (14.3). He was surely never considered a long-term solution in Charlotte, but the Hornets shouldn't be satisfied with him handling even a stopgap role.
If the big man of their dreams is available, they should sacrifice the necessary trade chips to go get him. If I'm Charlotte, I'm not ruling out Myles Turner even after he suffered a stress reaction in his left foot. (Maybe the injury even scores the Hornets a discount.) He should be on the mend sooner than later, has another season left on his contract and fits snugly in this core's timeline as a 25-year-old.
Chicago Bulls: Seriously Consider Buying Large
Are recent injuries to Lonzo Ball (meniscus tear), Alex Caruso (fractured wrist) and Derrick Jones Jr. (fractured finger) signs that the Bulls are simply snake-bitten? If the answer is anything other than a 100 percent certain "Yes!" they should be exploring all avenues to chase the crown this season.
Yes, that means putting prized prospect Patrick Williams on the table. (And Coby White, too, but that seems obvious.)
It would have to take something big to pluck Williams out of the Windy City. I'm not sure Jerami Grant or Harrison Barnes are cutting it, though as two-way forwards with size, they would fill the biggest void in this team. It's aggressive and maybe shortsighted for the Bulls to shop Williams, but if they think they have a legitimate chance to capture a championship, they should be focused on the small picture.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Buy
Cleveland's third-ranked defense looks ready to contend for a championship. The problem is its 17th-ranked offense (21st since the start of the new year) sometimes looks like it belongs in the play-in tournament.
Given the age of the Cavs' key contributors, their front office could chalk these offensive issues up to growing pains and allow them to (hopefully) work themselves out organically over time. But that doesn't offer much assistance for this season, and it operates under the potentially faulty premise that further development is all that's needed to fix the issues.
Cleveland should treat its newfound success—first without LeBron James in forever—as the invigorating knock of opportunity. The Cavs have the trade chips (Collin Sexton, Ricky Rubio and draft picks) to chase a substantial piece. They should be ready to pounce, both to give this offense the help it needs and to see what Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen can achieve with a better balanced supporting cast.
Dallas Mavericks: Buy Big or Not at All
The Mavericks have proved plenty feisty under coach Jason Kidd, snagging top-five spots in both the Western Conference standings and the defensive efficiency rankings. They're also flawed on offense (and 18th-ranked there), as they're short on shooting and overly reliant on Luka Doncic for...well, everything.
Support scoring was lacking even before Tim Hardaway Jr. fractured his foot. A healthy Kristaps Porzingis isn't the second option on a great team. Jalen Brunson is really the only player not named Doncic who threatens opposing defenses off the dribble, and his days in Dallas might be numbered with restricted free agency awaiting him.
Clearly, the Mavericks are winning with this group anyway, so they wouldn't shoot themselves in the foot by standing pat. But if they want to enter the top tier—and, with a supreme talent like Doncic, they can absolutely dream that big—they need to push their chips in and chase an impact addition. Grabbing a John Collins or Christian Wood type could be the move that levels up the Mavericks.
Denver Nuggets: Stay Put
The Nuggets made their deadline splash last season when they parted with Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton and a future first-round pick to pluck Aaron Gordon from the Orlando Magic. If the basketball gods ever granted Denver a clean bill of health, it might have everything it needs to make a title run.
Sadly, that just doesn't seem to be in the cards for Nikola Jokic and Co. The Nuggets still await the return of Jamal Murray from an ACL tear in April, and they were just granted a disabled player exception for Michael Porter Jr. (back surgery), indicating the league feels his ailment is season-ending.
Without knowing whether reinforcements are coming, the Nuggets can't justify making more moves in pursuit of instant gratification. That's an objective bummer since it essentially wastes Jokic's (latest) MVP-caliber campaign, but unless someone wants to offer something of significance for JaMychal Green (they don't), there isn't a move Denver can make in its current predicament.
Detroit Pistons: Sell
This is such an obvious recommendation I debated going with an all-caps "SELL" at the top. The Pistons are predictably going nowhere for now, but they have a chance to brighten their future in a big way by letting go of leading scorer Jerami Grant. After blossoming over his season-plus in the Motor City, his trade value is too enormous to ignore.
"He's the grand prize of this deadline," a team strategist told B/R's Jake Fischer.
Detroit could take this down to the buzzer to maximize Grant's trade value, but if he's still donning Pistons threads after Feb. 10, then the front office flopped. But Detroit shouldn't stop at Grant. If teams seek Kelly Olynyk's shooting, Cory Joseph's pesky defense, Trey Lyles' bench buckets or even Rodney McGruder's experience, the Pistons should answer the phone and pounce on the best offer that comes along.
Golden State Warriors: Stay Put
At one point, the Warriors loomed as the wildest of wild cards, as they paired obvious win-now intentions with an impressive collection of assets.
While those win-now desires have gone nowhere, the motivations to buy have evaporated. For one, they might be good enough to win the whole thing as is since they own the Association's top net rating (plus-8.2) and second-best winning percentage (.750).
Second, they have no clear trade candidates. Andrew Wiggins, whose contract would be needed to make the money work in a major move, has leveled up and become an All-Star starter. Jonathan Kuminga already looks like an automatic keeper. James Wiseman, who has yet to suit up this season, and Moses Moody, who has played sparingly, offer more value (for now, at least) as long-term keepers than as trade chips.
A minor move for extra shooting or size could be in the works, but the bubble has burst on a blockbuster deal.
Houston Rockets: Sell
Another duh! choice here.
Eric Gordon is an obvious trade candidate. It wasn't long ago he appeared borderline untradeable given his sagging stats, mounting injury issues and escalating salary. But his shooting rates have spiked (49 percent from the field, 42 percent from range) to the point he has actual trade value again. Houston has to cash in this trade chip, as the 33-year-old clearly doesn't fit the team's timeline.
The trickier call to make is what to do with Christian Wood. He's young enough to keep (26), but he also needs a new contract by 2023. Unless the Rockets make major strides between now and then, they could struggle to justify the cost it will take to keep him. At the very least, they should have their ears open in case someone wants to pay a premium for the skilled center.
Indiana Pacers: Sell
Back in early December, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz brought word that the Pacers were "moving toward a substantial rebuild and are expected to open up trade conversations around some of their veteran stalwarts."
They were 10-16 at the time. They've gone 9-18 since. For the non-math majors out there, the former lands at a .385 winning percentage, while the latter checks in at .333.
Nothing has changed, in other words, beyond perhaps heightening the need for change. It's possible the Pacers try moving their veterans for players who are ready to contribute—Pacers governor Herb Simon doesn't want to rebuild, and 62-year-old skipper Rick Carlisle can't be keen on the idea, either—but if they don't have at least one eye on the future, they're doing the deadline wrong.
Los Angeles Clippers: Search for More Upgrades
The Clippers are going for it—with or without Kawhi Leonard, apparently.
Shortly after L.A. skipper Ty Lue extinguished hopes about Leonard returning this season—"probably not" happening in Lue's words, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk—and said the Clippers "don't know" Paul George's status with his right elbow injury, the front office made a major move anyway.
On Friday, the Clippers parted with multiple assets—including rotation regular Eric Bledsoe and rookie first-rounder Keon Johnson—to pry veterans Norman Powell and Robert Covington away from the Portland Trail Blazers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Powell, who is signed through 2025-26, is a long-term keeper who can play with George and Leonard for years to come, while Covington, a free agent after this season, could be as well if L.A. pays him this summer.
In other words, the Clippers aren't locked in to keep chasing win-now upgrades, but they should continue probing for upgrades, particularly those who can stick around longer than this season. Adding a playmaking point guard could do wonders for this offense.
Los Angeles Lakers: Buy as Big as Possible (Which Isn't Very Big)
For any savvy inventors out there, churning out a time machine between now and 3 p.m. Thursday might get you millions from the Lakers. With a flawed roster, a depleted asset collection and severe financial restrictions, what L.A. needs more than anything is the ability to rewind the Russell Westbrook trade and forget it ever happened.
Since that's not possible—and neither is a Westbrook deal—the Lakers will forge forward in need of the best player a package of Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and a 2027 first-round pick can buy.
That probably isn't much by the way. Horton-Tucker has regressed in the first season of his three-year, $30.8 million deal, Nunn has yet to suit up because of a lingering knee issue, and the draft pick is far enough into the future that any front office that acquires it might not be around to use it. As B/R's Eric Pincus relayed, the Lakers' budget might not stretch farther than a trade for Eric Gordon or Terrence Ross.
Still, given the extreme nature of the Lakers' championship-or-bust grading scale—LeBron James turned 37 in December—any upgrade is probably worth pursuing.
Memphis Grizzlies: Probably Stay Put, but Be Open to Opportunistic Buying
The Grizzlies are once again ahead of schedule, only this time the reward could be greater than a one-round playoff cameo. Like, much, much greater.
Memphis has ascended all the way to third in the Western Conference standings and owns the league's best net rating since Dec. 1 (plus-8.7). Ja Morant, now an All-Star starter, and Desmond Bane might be in a two-man race for Most Improved Player, and if voters pay close attention to defense, Jaren Jackson Jr. could get some support for the hardware, too.
The Grizzlies are young enough—and, frankly, good enough—for the front office to decide to let this campaign play out and see how far this young core can climb. Having said that, they have the trade arsenal to broker a blockbuster if the right star comes along. With draft picks, expiring contracts and no shortage of prospects, Memphis might be able to swing a major deal for a two-way forward without breaking apart the Morant-Bane-Jackson trio.
Miami Heat: Stay Put
There was a time when it was fun to debate whether Heat skipper Erik Spoelstra was the best coach in the NBA. Now, the conversation doesn't get interesting without shifting it to which coach comes No. 2 after Spo?
He is once again working his wizardry, only he now has a championship-caliber roster at his disposal. Or rather, he would if Miami ever fielded its full complement of players. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have only played 23 games together. Those two have only suited up alongside Kyle Lowry 14 times. This is where I'll note (in amazement) that Miami is one of only two teams to rank among the top seven on offense and defense.
The Heat don't need to add anything at the deadline; they just need to get healthy. Lest we forget, Victor Oladipo—a two-time All-Star and former All-Defensive first-teamer—is working his way back from quad tendon surgery and could provide a massive lift if he's able to handle even a minor role.
Milwaukee Bucks: Stay Put
If you wanted to make the argument the Bucks should buy, I'm almost willing to listen. The Bucks could use another wing defender to fill P.J. Tucker's old spot, and center will remain a question mark as long as Brook Lopez remains sidelined by the back injury that has had him shelved since opening night.
Here's the problem: If Milwaukee was to buy, what exactly would it have to offer in return? In terms of trade chips, Donte DiVincenzo and Jordan Nwora are as good as the Bucks can do. DiVincenzo hasn't been himself since June ankle surgery, and he needs a new deal after this season. Nwora is a shooting specialist who has defensive limitations and doesn't offer much shot-creation.
Even pairing those two with multiple second-round picks—the Bucks don't have a first-rounder to trade—fails to move the needle. Unless a rival front office views that package differently than I do, Milwaukee is better off maintaining depth, keeping its fingers crossed with Lopez and hoping the buyout market offers up a wing stopper or backup big man.
Minnesota Timberwolves: Buy Big or Stand Pat
Is there a realistic move out there that could elevate the Timberwolves into title contention territory? No.
But that's not the immediate goal in the Gopher State. Minnesota has booked a single playoff trip since 2004. Getting to the playoffs would be a massive accomplishment on its own. Securing that spot without having to participate in the play-in tournament would be even better. Extending the playoff stay by surviving a first-round series would be best.
The Timberwolves can potentially make the first two items happen without making a deadline deal. They have the second-best offense of 2022 and the 13th-rated defense on the season. They could have two All-Star representatives (Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards as an injury fill-in), plus a third player producing at near-All-Star levels (D'Angelo Russell). The front office might want to see where this goes before undertaking any drastic changes.
Having said that, Minnesota might struggle to win a playoff series (let alone multiple) without swinging for the fences at the deadline. If the Wolves think they're ready to make that leap, they could cobble together a formidable offer (maybe Jaden McDaniels, a first-round pick and Patrick Beverley's $14.3 million expiring salary) and chase one of the top players on the market.
New Orleans Pelicans: Sell
For reasons known only to them, the Pelicans seem intent on buying at the deadline. As B/R's Jake Fischer reported, New Orleans is "the destination most often linked" to CJ McCollum, a 30-year-old in the first season of a three-year, $100 million deal. The Pelicans, mind you, are 19-32 with the Association's seventh-worst net rating (minus-3.8).
If you're having trouble connecting the dots, you are not alone. Reading between the lines, it seems New Orleans wants to beef itself up for the eventual return of Zion Williamson—whenever that may be—and give him a supporting cast he can theoretically compete with.
That seems problematically shortsighted. Williamson is 21 years old. Attempting to rush anything on his behalf is bizarre, even if there might be reasons to worry about his long-term affinity for the franchise. Rather than reaching for the nearest ($100 million) Band-Aid, the Pels should shift their focus to the future and unload any players that win-now shoppers would part with semi-valuable assets to get.
New York Knicks: Sell...Unless Buying a PG Is Possible
After breaking out and snagging the East's No. 4 seed just last season, the Knicks have crash-landed back to the pack. They now find themselves 12th in the conference standings and 20th in the net efficiency ranks.
The back-tracking is worrisome enough for New York to consider holding a mini-fire sale at the deadline. Nerlens Noel, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks and Kemba Walker "are all considered available," per B/R's Jake Fischer. SNY's Ian Begley even reported Julius Randle "would be available for the right return."
All of those options are worth exploring, but so too is an aggressive move for the kind of playmaking point guard this franchise has long lacked. If the Knicks think a high-level floor general could be the piece that brings this roster together, it might be worth forking over a mini-mountain of assets for De'Aaron Fox or Jalen Brunson.
Oklahoma City Thunder: Selectively Sell
The Thunder have an absurd number of incoming draft picks and no shortage of prospects. The franchise might think it is sufficiently stocked in the areas rebuilders typically focus on this time of year.
That's just as well since previous dealings have almost stripped OKC of the players needed to command that haul. To be clear, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Josh Giddey might all net sizable returns, but why wouldn't the Thunder rather build around that 23-and-under trio?
What OKC should be willing to do, though, is field offers for the few veterans on this roster. Kenrich Williams holds almost universal appeal, as virtually every contender could use another three-and-D swingman. But if teams would swap an asset for experienced bigs Mike Muscala or Derrick Favors, that's a trade the Thunder should execute 12 times out of 10.
Orlando Magic: Shop Players, but Only Sell If Price Is Right
The standings and stat sheet may not show it yet, but the Magic are moving in the right direction. Franz Wagner has hit the ground sprinting, Cole Anthony has taken a sizable step forward and Wendell Carter Jr. keeps impressing as a human adhesive. Add on the fact that Jalen Suggs has been slow out of the gate, while both Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz have yet to suit up, and it's easy to get excited about the franchise's future.
Still, Orlando could always use more assets, and it has a few avenues worth exploring to find them. The first is by dangling shot-blocking and floor-spacing big man Mo Bamba. He has shown enough for Orlando to consider keeping him around, but the Magic may not want to cover the cost of his restricted free agency after previously paying both Isaac and Carter.
The Magic should also be shopping Terrence Ross and Gary Harris, but again, a deal is only worth doing for the right return. Ross might have more value next season if his shooting rates rebound to their normal level, while a healthy, productive stretch run might make Harris attractive in a summer sign-and-trade.
Philadelphia 76ers: Buy the Best Player Ben Simmons Can Get
The closer the deadline gets, the less likely a Ben Simmons swap seems. That doesn't mean I have to stop advocating for one, though.
Joel Embiid deserves a chance at a championship. He might be the top two-way player in the game right now, and he has as loud of an MVP argument as anyone.
Despite his assertion, though, the Sixers don't have everything they need for a title run. Their second-best (and second-highest-paid) player is out of the picture awaiting his ticket out of town. His trade value is through. Poke and prod his offensive limitations all you want, Simmons is still a 25-year-old former No. 1 pick with three All-Star selections, two All-Defensive First Team honors and an All-NBA Third Team distinction on his resume.
If Simmons is enough for the Washington Wizards to give up Bradley Beal, Philly pounces on that offer the second it's received. But even a package that lacks an established star should be considered. If the Sixers can snag an ascending young player with star potential, an established veteran or two sure to make the rotation (if not the starting five) and draft considerations, to me, that's a deal worth making.
Phoenix Suns: Buy on a Budget
Sitting out trade season is a perfectly suitable option for the NBA-leading Suns, who are ridiculously balanced (third on offense, second on defense) and deeper than anyone.
Given the minuscule margin for error in a championship chase, though, general manager James Jones might want to leave as little to chance as possible and cash in his few expendable trade chips to bolster the bench. Between injured big man Dario Saric and 2020 lottery pick Jalen Smith, Phoenix should have enough pull to pick up a reserve.
The front office can decide whether a perimeter sniper or a power forward who can play small-ball center is the greatest need, but scratching one of those itches would be the latest win for a franchise with a suddenly vast collection of them.
Portland Trail Blazers: Keep Selling
The Blazers adhered to the writing on the wall. Whether spurred by the absence of Damian Lillard (abdominal surgery) or the failure to launch in what they hoped what would be a get-right season under new head coach Chauncey Billups, Portland embraced the tank (or, at least, a one-year reset) with Friday's trade.
As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, Norman Powell, Robert Covington and the mountain of money owed to them went out. An underwhelming package of place-holder (or trade candidate) Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, rookie Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick arrived in its place.
The Blazers slipped under the luxury tax, though, and shed the long-term money locked up in Powell (plus whatever Covington collects this summer, assuming Portland at one point had interest in re-signing him).
"Today we lost some good players obviously that were really loved around here. But this is all a part of it," Billups said. "This is kind of the business of it, that we took some necessary steps to have the flexibility we're going to need."
Portland should keep continuing to prioritize the future—that is, the near-future with Lillard—and sell off additional expendable parts for assets, flexibility or both. It's worth shopping Bledsoe and Jusuf Nurkic for sure, and maybe Larry Nance Jr. or CJ McCollum if the price is right, to further position this franchise for brighter days ahead.
Sacramento Kings: Sell
No one will believe this—written in sarcasm font in case you couldn't tell—but Sacramento is stuck. Like clockwork, the Kings are once again not good enough for the playoffs and not bad enough to bottom out and maximize their draft lottery odds.
They need to snap out of this cycle, and that's not solely a reference to their record-tying 15-year playoff drought. They have to pick a direction and make sure it's something other than qualifying for the play-in tournament.
They have reportedly decided to build around (not trade) De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, per Shams Charania of The Athletic, which is mostly reasonable, although not at least listening to offers could be a missed opportunity. Building around the 24-and-under duo shouldn't involve win-now buying, though. The Kings are better off shopping the likes of Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III in search of the blue-chip assets that could finally (mercifully) change their fortune.
San Antonio Spurs: Sell an Obvious Player, Listen on Not-So-Obvious Ones
Presumably, there's a reason Thaddeus Young still resides in the Alamo City, but anyone who can decipher it is wiser than I.
If his trade value isn't where the Spurs want it, they aren't doing anything to revive it. He more or less had a two-week stint in the rotation and has hit the hardwood all of two times in the new year. He has plenty to contribute to a winning team—he averaged 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists just last season—and San Antonio just needs to free him to join one.
Dealing Young might be the only move San Antonio needs to make, but it should keep its eyes and ears open to see what else the market might bear. While Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson might've played their way into keeper territory, there are few (if any) other players who deserve that label. If shoppers would pay a premium for Derrick White, Doug McDermott or even Jakob Poeltl, the Spurs should be receptive.
Toronto Raptors: Stand Pat or Sniff Around for Bargains
The Raptors probably haven't seen enough to fully gauge what their core can do, but this nucleus should've earned the opportunity to stick together past the deadline. So, sorry for anyone dreaming of Pascal Siakam or Fred VanVleet propping up their favorite teams, but if those blockbusters ever come to fruition, it won't be in the next week.
It's possible nothing brews north of the border between now and the buzzer, but two players are worth shopping around.
The first is Goran Dragic, who's been away from the team since November because of a personal matter. He's 35 and expensive ($19.4 million), but his contract is at least expiring and might catch someone's eye if packaged with a draft pick. The other is Chris Boucher, who is frustratingly inconsistent and unsigned beyond this season but still offers a unique blend of shot-blocking and three-point shooting.
Utah Jazz: Try to Buy, but It Won't Be Easy
The Jazz aren't alone in needing a big-wing defender. What separates them from other shoppers is their proximity to the crown. Only Golden State and Phoenix best Utah's plus-5.7 net rating. If the Jazz view themselves as one wing short of a championship run, they might be right.
But getting that player—Harrison Barnes? Jerami Grant?—to Salt Lake City was never going to be easy. After losing Joe Ingles to a torn ACL, it might prove impossible.
The slick-passing swingman still has some trade value, but it's solely as an expiring $12.4 million salary. Utah can (and should) explore other options for adding a defensive-minded wing, but it could reasonably conclude any realistic addition isn't worth the subtraction of a key contributor such as Bojan Bogdanovic or Jordan Clarkson.
Washington Wizards: Sell
You know how to everyone not named Bradley Beal or affiliated with the Wizards their divorce has felt imminent for a while now? Well, it seems as if Beal may finally be giving it real thought.
"Beal...remains uncertain about whether the Wizards can surround him with difference-making talent that will make them a regular playoff contender," The Athletic's David Aldridge and Josh Robbins wrote. "... For the first time in a long time, sources close to Beal indicate he's not rejecting out of hand the notion of trade elsewhere."
Washington could kick-start its post-Beal rebuild by shopping the three-time All-Star (and, notably, impending free agent) for an army of assets. The Wizards could try swapping Beal for Ben Simmons and calling Philly on a possible bluff that it wouldn't part with Tyrese Maxey or Matisse Thybulle in a Beal blockbuster.
If it's worth fielding offers for Beal, it's worth taking calls on just about everyone. The veteran core lacks a no-brainer keeper and, honestly, the prospect group might too. When (which feels a lot more likely than if) the Wizards pull the plug on this chapter, this roster might need a top-to-bottom overhaul.
Statistics are accurate through Wednesday's games and courtesy of NBA.com and Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted. Contract information via Spotrac.
Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @ZachBuckleyNBA.