Buy, Sell, Stay Put: What Every NBA Team Should Do at the 2022 Trade Deadline

Stephen Gosling/Getty Images

The NBA trade deadline pressures teams to assess their situation as best they can in order to know whether buying, selling or standing pat is the best path forward.

Squads stuck in the Association's midsection, meanwhile, might feel gravitational forces pulling them in multiple directions at the same time.

While it's sometimes easy to know which direction a team should take, that's not always the case. The aim here is to account for everything about each organization (from production and potential to trade assets and timelines) and recommend a plan of action (or no action at all) for the upcoming buzzer, which will sound at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.

One important note before starting: This is not a prediction piece. The objective isn't guessing what these teams will do but rather to offer input on the direction they should take.