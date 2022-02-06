Every NHL Team's Top Trade Chip at the Trade Deadline

0 of 32

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

When it comes to the upcoming NHL trade deadline, the immortal words of "Rowdy" Roddy Piper come to mind: "just when they think they got the answers, I change the questions."

We think we know who is going to be traded between now and March 21, but there's this feeling in the air that some wild things could go down. With the cap flattening for the foreseeable future, multiple teams dealing with various stages of rebuilding and a small number of high-end contenders, this deadline feels less predictable than in years gone by.

There are also multiple situations across the league where general managers could be forced to tip their hands about how they perceive the future of their franchise. For instance, if the San Jose Sharks trade Tomas Hertl despite having a small shot at making the playoffs, the message to that fanbase will be clear.

Ditto for the Montreal Canadiens, who are in the midst of a season so bad, they have scribes calling them "unwatchable." Changes are coming for the Habs, but just how drastic will new GM Kent Hughes get with the upcoming makeover? We'll find out in the coming week.

As we break down each team's best trade chip, we'll do our best to stay away from speculation and source reporters when possible. We'll have to connect some dots in some spaces, and will try to stay away from just saying "first-round pick" for most teams, although for a few of them, that will likely be what they are looking to trade.

As always, sound off in the comments with trades you think you'd like to see your favorite team make or not make. Sometimes making no moves is the best move, after all. Let's get into the weeds.