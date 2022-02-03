Bulls' Complete 2022 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions

1 of 3

Justin Ford/Getty Images

While Chicago isn't swimming in assets, the ones at its disposal offer significant value—if the front office would actually give them up.

The crown jewel is Patrick Williams, the 2020 No. 4 pick who offers towering potential at both ends of the floor. The issue is he's been out since October after tearing ligaments in his left wrist, and it's uncertain if he'll return at any point this season.

If the Bulls dangled the 20-year-old swingman, they could ask for the sun, moon and stars in return. With his age and upside, he has "a mountain of trade value," per B/R's Jake Fischer, though the front office must decide whether there are present upgrades worth sacrificing his future to get.

Beyond Williams, the Bulls could also shop Coby White, the third-year scoring guard who was plucked ninth overall from the 2019 draft. They also have two first-round picks in this summer's draft (their own and the Portland Trail Blazers', which has lottery protection), but they are out two future first-round picks from last year's Nikola Vucevic trade and last offseaon's sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan.

Chicago cannot trade its own picks in any of the next seven drafts due to protections on previously traded selections.