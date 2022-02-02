Eagles Additions That Would Benefit Jalen Hurts' Development at QB

0 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles had a successful season in Nick Sirianni's first year at the helm, but the ceiling of the franchise is dependent on the development of Jalen Hurts.

The second-year quarterback showed a lot of promise in his first full campaign as the starter. He led all quarterbacks in rushing yards, improved his completion percentage by almost 10 points and, most importantly, became the youngest quarterback in team history to start a playoff game.

It isn't always pretty or conventional, but Hurts proved he can run the offense well enough to get to the postseason.

Now it's up to the Eagles as an organization to find out how far he can take them. That means surrounding him with the best team possible. The team doesn't have a ton of cap space. Over the Cap projects Philadelphia's cap space to effectively be $12.9 million.

While they can create additional room through cuts and restructures, they likely aren't going to save enough to get in on the biggest free agents in the class. They do, however, have three first-round draft picks and a good-enough team situation to bring in some veterans who want to compete.

Considering the Eagles' resources, here are three realistic additions who could help Hurts reach his potential.