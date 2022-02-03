College Football Recruiting: Initial Top 25 Classes for 2023

1 of 13

Credit: 247Sports

25. Ole Miss Rebels

Class size: 1

Impact player: Suntarine Perkins, 6'3", 200-pound 4-star ATH

Analysis: The flex in Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's 2022 recruiting class is not in the high school haul but in the transfer portal, where he jokingly referred to himself on Twitter as the "portal king." But Kiffin has always found a way to lure top prospects, no matter where he is.

While his '23 class consists of just one player so far, it's a big get. Perkins is an athlete who can play anywhere but should be an elite linebacker in the SEC. He chose the home state school over Georgia and could wind up one of the best players in the nation.

24. Duke Blue Devils

Class size: 2

Impact player: Grayson Loftis, 6'2", 205-pound 3-star QB

Analysis: Mike Elko knows defense, and he has certainly been able to make an impact on the recruiting trail at each of his last two stops as defensive coordinator at Notre Dame and Texas A&M. He's proving early on running his own program he hasn't forgotten how to recruit players.

The best news for the Blue Devils is Elko's early successes have come on the offensive side of the ball. The defensive prospects will come, but getting Loftis to commit when he had offers from Georgia, Kentucky and others, was huge. Then there's 3-star WR Paul Davis of Hartwell, Georgia. This isn't a big class so far, but the early returns are worth watching.

23. West Virginia Mountaineers

Class size: 3

Impact player: Raheim Jeter, 6'3", 220-pound 3-star QB

Analysis: West Virginia head coach Neal Brown needs a big rebound season after the disappointment in 2021, but the Mountaineers are essentially rebuilding on both sides of the ball. Brown is a good coach, but it's taking him some time to build the program his way in Morgantown.

Jeter is a nice, early pull, and while he isn't the highest-rated QB, he had reported offers from Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky and Virginia Tech. He's a big kid with a big arm. DL Cameron Jackson is Brown's other 3-star commit.

22. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Class size: 3

Impact player: Gunner Gottula, 6'6", 250-pound 3-star OT

Analysis: If you think Scott Frost has lost his shine in Lincoln, you aren't the only one. The Cornhuskers are basically starting over this year with a complete overhaul, which may not be a bad thing considering the favorite son is on the hot seat. He hasn't had a winning season since returning to his alma mater.

Recruiting took a major dip in '22, and while next year's class isn't bad, it's bolstered by local OT Gottula. WR Benjamin Brahmer and CB Dwight Bootle II of Florida are the other two commits. There was a time not long ago when Frost's recruiting reach was considerable. He needs to recapture that with some wins.

21. Missouri Tigers

Class size: 2

Impact player: Brett Norfleet, 6'7", 220-pound 4-star TE

Analysis: Eli Drinkwitz's recruiting success was a jolt in the arm for a program needing it following a major disappointment on the field in 2021. A strong local class helped the Tigers finish with a top-15 class, and 5-star WR Luther Burden could have gone anywhere.

The third-year coach will try to replicate the success in this cycle. Norfleet is the nation's 10th-rated TE in a loaded class for his position, and Jahkai Lang is a good-looking edge rusher who could wind up being a major commit. Both of those kids come from Missouri, so Drinkwitz is building those relationships strong and deep.