College Football Recruiting: Initial Top 25 Classes for 2023

College Football Recruiting: Initial Top 25 Classes for 2023February 3, 2022
National signing day 2022 came and went yesterday with considerable fanfare, even if it's nowhere near what it used to be before the early signing period. Still, coaches never quit recruiting, so why should we quit paying attention?
Programs already have turned their attention toward the 2023 cycle, and while there are some usual suspects at the top, there are some surprises, too.
Georgia, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Penn State and Ohio State are back near the top again, but Arkansas and Texas Tech have grabbed some surprising early headlines. Then there's the outstanding early push new USC coach Lincoln Riley has enjoyed in L.A.
While the 2022 class isn't going to be terrific for the Trojans, they received massive news when star quarterback Caleb Williams followed Riley to the Pac-12. Now, the Trojans can bring the program along at a strong pace with an eye toward the future.
They already have three 5-star prospects pledged for next year, and that is enough to make anybody pay attention.
Let's take a look at who's keeping company at the top and which programs are off to the best start for next year's class.
Nos. 25-21
25. Ole Miss Rebels
Class size: 1
Impact player: Suntarine Perkins, 6'3", 200-pound 4-star ATH
Analysis: The flex in Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's 2022 recruiting class is not in the high school haul but in the transfer portal, where he jokingly referred to himself on Twitter as the "portal king." But Kiffin has always found a way to lure top prospects, no matter where he is.
While his '23 class consists of just one player so far, it's a big get. Perkins is an athlete who can play anywhere but should be an elite linebacker in the SEC. He chose the home state school over Georgia and could wind up one of the best players in the nation.
24. Duke Blue Devils
Class size: 2
Impact player: Grayson Loftis, 6'2", 205-pound 3-star QB
Analysis: Mike Elko knows defense, and he has certainly been able to make an impact on the recruiting trail at each of his last two stops as defensive coordinator at Notre Dame and Texas A&M. He's proving early on running his own program he hasn't forgotten how to recruit players.
The best news for the Blue Devils is Elko's early successes have come on the offensive side of the ball. The defensive prospects will come, but getting Loftis to commit when he had offers from Georgia, Kentucky and others, was huge. Then there's 3-star WR Paul Davis of Hartwell, Georgia. This isn't a big class so far, but the early returns are worth watching.
23. West Virginia Mountaineers
Class size: 3
Impact player: Raheim Jeter, 6'3", 220-pound 3-star QB
Analysis: West Virginia head coach Neal Brown needs a big rebound season after the disappointment in 2021, but the Mountaineers are essentially rebuilding on both sides of the ball. Brown is a good coach, but it's taking him some time to build the program his way in Morgantown.
Jeter is a nice, early pull, and while he isn't the highest-rated QB, he had reported offers from Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky and Virginia Tech. He's a big kid with a big arm. DL Cameron Jackson is Brown's other 3-star commit.
22. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Class size: 3
Impact player: Gunner Gottula, 6'6", 250-pound 3-star OT
Analysis: If you think Scott Frost has lost his shine in Lincoln, you aren't the only one. The Cornhuskers are basically starting over this year with a complete overhaul, which may not be a bad thing considering the favorite son is on the hot seat. He hasn't had a winning season since returning to his alma mater.
Recruiting took a major dip in '22, and while next year's class isn't bad, it's bolstered by local OT Gottula. WR Benjamin Brahmer and CB Dwight Bootle II of Florida are the other two commits. There was a time not long ago when Frost's recruiting reach was considerable. He needs to recapture that with some wins.
21. Missouri Tigers
Class size: 2
Impact player: Brett Norfleet, 6'7", 220-pound 4-star TE
Analysis: Eli Drinkwitz's recruiting success was a jolt in the arm for a program needing it following a major disappointment on the field in 2021. A strong local class helped the Tigers finish with a top-15 class, and 5-star WR Luther Burden could have gone anywhere.
The third-year coach will try to replicate the success in this cycle. Norfleet is the nation's 10th-rated TE in a loaded class for his position, and Jahkai Lang is a good-looking edge rusher who could wind up being a major commit. Both of those kids come from Missouri, so Drinkwitz is building those relationships strong and deep.
Nos. 20-16
20. Boston College Eagles
Class size: 3
Impact player: Boubacar Traore, 6'4", 250-pound 4-star DL
Analysis: Massachusetts is not known for producing a wealth of high school football talent that replenishes teams all around, but the '23 cycle includes some nice players, and Jeff Hafley is capitalizing. The Eagles have shown promise during his two seasons on Chestnut Hill, and it's making a difference.
Traore is a big guy who moves well for his size and looks like he could become a star in the ACC. The Eagles also have pledges from in-state talents Datrell Jones—a 3-star RB who is the No. 22 nationally ranked player at his position—and speedy WR Jaeden Skeete.
19. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Class size: 4
Impact player: Kam Franklin, 6'3", 185-pound 3-star ATH
Analysis: Coach Mike Gundy landed a big commitment in defensive coordinator Derek Mason, and the Cowboys are keeping those good vibrations going on the recruiting trail, too.
While there's nothing flashy about four 3-stars, this start is sneaky-good, led by Franklin, an athlete who projects as a tall, rangy and versatile defensive back. IOL JaKobe Sanders is actually ranked higher than Franklin and could be an anchor on the line for years to come. DL Jaedon Foreman and OT Jack Endean round out the class.
18. Iowa Hawkeyes
Class size: 3
Impact player: Marco Lainez III, 6'2", 220-pound 4-star QB
Analysis: Anybody could watch Iowa try to play offense in 2021 and know the Hawkeyes need a big-time quarterback with a lot of upside. Prospects have to see the opportunity, too. The way Kirk Ferentz has recruited the past couple of years, a playmaker at the position could mean a Big Ten title.
Enter Lainez, the No. 18-ranked QB in the country, leaving New Jersey to play for Ferentz. The Hawks' class is outfitted by defenders 3-star LB Ben Kueter and DL Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, who hope to continue the upward trend on that side of the ball.
17. Oklahoma Sooners
Class size: 3
Impact player: Jackson Arnold, 6'1", 195-pound 4-star QB
Analysis: When it comes down to it, few coaches in the country worked more miracles than Brent Venables at Oklahoma. Not only did he weather a tornado after Lincoln Riley left, but he also rallied and put together a fantastic '22 recruiting class. Next year is looking good, too.
Arnold is the biggest pull so far, a guy who can help recruit the class himself and a top-100 prospect who can be the quarterback of the future. IOL Joshua Bates is a 3-star prospect who could develop into a good player, and Erik McCarty is a dynamic athlete who can play RB, WR or defense.
16. Michigan State Spartans
Class size: 2
Impact player: Kendrick Reescano, 5'11", 190-pound 4-star RB
Analysis: With the immense success Kenneth Walker III had in East Lansing this year, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker can point to the one-year turnaround of the former Wake Forest transfer to show high school runners what they can become if they play for Sparty.
That had to be a major selling point for Reescaco, a strong early commit for Tucker. The coach led Michigan State to a resurgent record in '21, and he's locked up to stick around for a long time. Prospects are paying attention, too. Along with Reescano, 4-star TE Brennan Parachek is also in the boat for the '23 class.
Nos. 15-11
15. Kentucky Wildcats
Class size: 3
Impact player: Shamar Porter, 6'3", 192-pound 4-star WR
Analysis: On the heels of the program's top class ever, coach Mark Stoops is back at it with a strong start. Last week's pledge of Tennessee receiver Porter was a big get for the Wildcats, who've had recent success within the state borders of their rival Vols. ATHs Kaden Moorman and Ty Bryant are staying home to play for the Cats, as well.
This has the makings of another strong class, and Stoops has some quality players with versatility. Moorman is likely to start his career at RB, and Bryant is probably a DB at the next level.
14. Tennessee Volunteers
Class size: 3
Impact player: Ethan Davis, 6'3", 215-pound 4-star TE
Analysis: Coach Josh Heupel closed Tennessee's 2022 class strong in the early signing period, and the Vols are looking to outfit the roster through the transfer portal after spring. They hope the positive momentum continues on the trail in the '23 class.
Davis looks like a budding star, and he will have the opportunity to catch a lot of passes right away with Princeton Fant out of eligibility following next year. OT Ayden Bussell was a big win instate who pledged to the Vols this week, and hard-hitting S Jack Luttrell will help at a major position of need.
13. Cincinnati Bearcats
Class size: 5
Impact player: Trevor Carter, 6'2", 205-pound 4-star LB
Analysis: The great thing about the Bearcats' monumental '21 run to the College Football Playoff is it buys you the headlines you need to capitalize in a big way in recruiting. Coach Luke Fickell's name will remain a hot commodity for openings, but so far, he's stuck with Cincy, and recruits are paying attention. Carter is a building block for a defense in need of one, and Fickell has secured a pair of OL in A.J. Salley and Evan Tengesdahl. Overall, Cincinnati has four top-600 prospects in a nice early run.
12. Baylor Bears
Class size: 8
Impact player: Christian Brathwaite, 6'1", 225-pound 4-star LB
Analysis: The Bears didn't parlay their top-five ranking and Big 12 championship into a great recruiting class in the 2022 cycle, but they are looking healthy for next year. Coach Dave Aranda needed to pick it up in the living rooms, and it's looking like he has.
Brathwaite is a cornerstone for the class, and he spearheads a group of four top-500 prospects who've pledged so far, joining IOL Justin DeLeon, QB Austin Novosad and TE Hawkins Polley. Several early "takes" for the Bears have yet to be ranked, but this class is heavy on numbers so far.
11. Louisville Cardinals
Class size: 5
Impact player: Pierce Clarkson, 6'0", 195-pound 4-star QB
Analysis: Louisville is a big city without a pro team, so the passing of NIL laws could wind up being a huge deal for the Cardinals, who have the infrastructure and alumni core to lure top-shelf prospects to the college. This is already becoming evident in the 2023 class as coach Scott Satterfield sits at the helm of one of the hottest programs on the trail.
Louisville has pledges from Clarkson, 3-star ATH Jeremiah Collins and 3-star S Jayden Davis in the past week alone. Clarkson—a great-looking signal-caller from St. John Bosco Prep School in Bellflower, California— was a major victory. Watch out for the Cardinals.
10. Michigan Wolverines
Class size: 4
Impact player: Raylen Wilson, 6'2", 213-pound 4-star LB
Analysis
With Jim Harbaugh spurning the NFL to stay in Ann Arbor, Michigan is ready to run it back. And after making it to the College Football Playoff this past year, the Wolverines are one of the hottest names in the sport.
Harbaugh will look to continue that momentum on the recruiting trail, where he hopes to follow up this year's top-10 class with another one in 2023.
The Wolverines already dipped into Florida State's backyard and plucked Wilson, an elite defender who had offers from many of the nation's top teams, including Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Florida and FSU. He is a Tallahassee (Lincoln High School) product who would be an instant impact player.
Another 4-star prospect is TE Andrew Rappleyea out of Massachusetts. Receiver Semaj Morgan and kicker Adam Samaha from Ann Arbor are the other early commitments from the Wolverines.
This could wind up being another strong class, and Wilson has the type of star power that can continue to rise in the rankings and be a class centerpiece.
9. Florida State Seminoles
Class size: 4
Impact player: Lamont Green Jr., 6'5", 215-pound 4-star Edge
Analysis
It's easy to remember Mike Norvell's failures from the 2022 recruiting class when top-ranked overall player Travis Hunter Jr. flipped to play for Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders. Then top target Kevin Coleman chose the Tigers over the Seminoles, too.
But FSU still put together a strong class, and the 'Noles are off to another good start in the 2023 cycle.
They'd better hope the relationships Norvell has forged ring true with great recruiters Mario Cristobal (Miami) and Billy Napier (Florida) now coaching the other two stanchions of the Big Three in the Sunshine State.
Green is a guy Norvell needs to hang onto, and it probably won't be easy considering all the noise the Miami native will hear to play for Cristobal at The U. While Green is nowhere near ready to contribute, he'll add weight over the next year and could be a speedy force off the edge or play on the second level.
FSU also has a commitment from 4-star Brentwood, Tennessee QB Chris Parson. He moved to the Volunteer State from Texas and is a dual-threat player locked in with the 'Noles, despite the program getting AJ Duffy in the 2022 class.
There is a lot to like about the small class so far, and while the recruiting competition ramped up instate, Norvell has proven he can get players to commit. He just needs to do better getting them signed on the finish line.
8. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Class size: 9
Impact player: Isaiah Crawford, 6'4", 210-pound 4-star LB
Analysis
One of the most difficult early classes to figure out is Texas Tech's. The Red Raiders already have nine verbal pledges, but only four of them have been ranked by the 247Sports composite.
On one hand, if you're the Red Raiders, this is why you've brought in Joey McGuire to be the head coach. Every single one of their commitments hails from the Lone Star State, and few coaches in the nation have the same ties to high schools in that state as McGuire, a former legendary high school coach himself.
You have to trust his evaluations and hope those prospects have huge upsides that he can develop into talent. Maybe they're also guys who haven't flashed on the camp circuit yet but will surge once evaluated.
QB Jake Strong, ATH Anquan Willis and S Chapman Lewis are just three guys with little fanfare who McGuire targeted and took early in the process.
Then there is Crawford, who looks like a terrific playmaker on the second level. Though he needs to add weight, he has a 6'4" frame, is rangy and moves sideline to sideline. He is a prospect from Post, Texas, who McGuire coveted when he was at Baylor and wound up getting in Lubbock.
It will be interesting to see how McGuire's first full cycle of players change over this first year. Will he hit on some major prospects and have to move some guys around or drop them? Or will the players he has committed wind up near the top of the ratings. It's going to be fascinating to watch.
7. Ohio State Buckeyes
Class size: 4
Impact player: Ty Lockwood, 6'5", 225-pound 4-star TE
Analysis
It's a banner year for tight ends across the country in the 2023 class, and we've already mentioned several of them who are at top of several teams' early lists of commits. They're flying off the board early, and one of those is Lockwood.
The Thompson's Station, Tennessee, prospect is the Buckeyes' highest-ranked prospect so far, and while coach Ryan Day doesn't have any top-100 players committed yet, we know that will change.
Joshua Padilla is a 4-star IOL from Ohio, and Cedrick Hawkins is a rangy safety from Florida who will continue that Ohio State pipeline in the Sunshine State if they can hold onto him. In this cycle, of course, 5-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary was a long-time Buckeye pledge before flipping to Georgia.
Day's class isn't off to as hot of a start as the '22 class was a year ago, but it's definitely more about how teams finish. Still, having three 4-star prospects firmly committed at this point of the season is a solid start.
Ohio State will always be among the top teams in the nation in the recruiting rankings and on the field, and things will really heat up when they can get more players on campus.
Don't worry about a start that isn't drawing many early headlines; this class is in fine shape thus far.
6. Texas A&M Aggies
Class size: 4
Impact player: Eli Holstein, 6'3.5", 226-pound 4-star QB
Analysis
The pace-setter in the 2022 recruiting class is Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, whose program has put together a healthy NIL plan. That—coupled with Fisher's already strong recruiting resume—has led to an incredible group of players that will finish first nationally.
The Aggies aren't going to slow down any time soon, either.
Even with just four pledges for the '23 class, they are firmly in the top 10, and players all around the country are listening to their recruiting pitch. Though A&M didn't have the best season this past year, a home upset of Alabama made national wavelengths, and Fisher looks like he has his program on the upswing.
He started this class with another quality signal-caller in Holstein, from Zachary, Louisiana. It isn't easy to go into LSU's stomping grounds and get a top-100 prospect, but it does happen, and Fisher's years of establishing relationships are paying off.
A pair of 4-star DLs—Anthony James and Johnny Bowens—are Texans staying at home and joining the elite group of linemen Fisher has coming in the '22 class, led by Walter Nolen and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy.
If the Aggies can break through and make it to the SEC championship game, the top will blow off recruiting. It's going pretty great as it is.
5. Arkansas Razorbacks
Class size: 8
Impact player: Luke Hasz, 6'3", 220-pound 4-star TE
Analysis
Sam Pittman is quietly building one of the most sturdy programs in the SEC, even though it does not draw many headlines. Just a couple of seasons ago, Arkansas was a laughingstock on a lengthy losing streak.
When the Razorbacks' coaching search settled on Georgia's former offensive line coach, it was underwhelming on paper. But the veteran assistant has done a terrific job, lining up Barry Odom to coach defense, Kendal Briles to fix the offense and making waves in recruiting and the transfer portal.
The 2023 class is off to an outstanding start, too. Need tight ends? Arkansas has them.
Pittman went into Oklahoma and plucked Hasz from the Sooners' backyard, and if they can hang onto him, Briles will have a legit weapon who can catch the ball like Georgia's Brock Bowers. As a matter of fact, the Hogs are building their team a little like UGA's with running backs, offensive linemen and, now, elite tight ends.
Shamar Easter is another TE and the Hogs' second-best prospect so far, and the other 4-star prospect is also a TE, Jaden Hamm. It isn't often you see three tight ends in a single class, but it's obvious Pittman wants to play powerhouse football.
The rest of the group is sprinkled across all positions, and only two of the players hail from instate. Pittman will do a good job in state borders, as always, so this is a healthy start to what could be a terrific class.
4. Penn State Nittany Lions
Class size: 7
Impact player: Alex Birchmeier, 6'6", 275-pound 5-star IOL
Analysis
James Franklin had better get things moving in the right direction in Happy Valley soon, or he's going to find himself on the hot seat.
The Nittany Lions utterly collapsed in 2021 after a fantastic start, and it was just the opposite in the COVID-19-shortened '20 campaign when they got off to an awful start before rallying. Regardless, neither record was what they expected at a proud program.
But the 2022 recruiting class was a bright spot for Franklin, who put together a deep, elite group of quality playmakers on both sides of the ball. The 2023 class looks like it's going to follow suit.
So far, the class is led by 5-star interior offensive lineman Birchmeier, whose 247Sports profile compares him to former Notre Dame great and current Colts guard Quenton Nelson. If that's his upside, he's worth every star, and the punishing run-blocker could be a quick-fix road grader when he gets on campus.
Neeo Avery is a 4-star edge rusher, and Mathias Barnwell is a good-looking 6'6", 250-pound athlete whose college position will depend on how much he grows. Then there's 4-star CB Lamont Payne, another defender who looks like he has a college-ready frame.
Franklin is doing a strong job on the recruiting trail, and it needs to translate into wins sooner rather than later. The talent is certainly there.
3. USC Trojans
Class size: 3
Impact player: Malachi Nelson, 6'3", 180-pound 5-star QB
Analysis
There are several programs ranked higher than USC in the 247Sports composite recruiting rankings, but the Trojans come in at No. 3 on the B/R list. Why? It's a quality over quantity thing at this point of the cycle.
Early on, nobody has the type of quality coach Lincoln Riley does. All three of the Trojans' early pledges are 5-star prospects, and no other program in the nation currently has more than one.
The superstar of the group is 5-star signal-caller Nelson, who'd be a runaway top-ranked player in the country most years, but sits second overall behind fellow quarterback Arch Manning. Nelson was committed to Riley when he was at Oklahoma but stayed close to his Los Alamitos home to play for USC.
Joining him is teammate Makai Lemon, a 5-star athlete who could play on either side of the ball. The 6'0", 180-pounder almost certainly will start his career in Los Angeles at wide receiver because that's typically where Riley puts his either-side athletes.
Then there's Zachariah Branch, a 5-star receiver from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas who is an explosive 5'9", 172-pound athlete who can take it to another level when he gets past linebackers. All three guys are top-30 players nationally and show Riley's recruiting muscle.
The Pac-12 is on notice when it comes to elite recruiting, and while USC's 2022 class isn't going to be that great, his first full cycle is off to a rousing start.
2. Georgia Bulldogs
Class size: 9
Impact player: Marcus Washington, 6'0", 170-pound 4-star CB
Analysis
The national champions aren't going anywhere in recruiting, and coach Kirby Smart already has proven he will have the Bulldogs in the mix for the best players year in and year out.
It would be a bigger surprise if Georgia failed to finish in the top five than if the Dawgs wound up with the No. 1 class. The '23 group is currently ranked at the top of the 247Sports composite rankings, but Notre Dame's 5-star player gives it the edge.
Still, Smart's early class is super strong.
Washington is a silky-smooth cornerback who can be a boundary corner and shut down one side of the field. Fellow defensive back Kayin Lee gives UGA yet another duo of potential stars on the back end of the defense after it had arguably the best secondary haul in the '22 class.
The Dawgs have a couple of elite OL in Bo Hughley and RyQueze McElderry and two quality pass-catching prospects in Raymond Cottrell and Daquayvious Sorey (the younger brother of UGA '21 class commit Xavian). UGA also has a pair of good-looking tight ends in Pierce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie.
There are potential playmakers everywhere, and Smart again is in on the top uncommitted players in the country. This group could be loaded.
1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Class size: 8
Impact player: Keon Keeley, 6'5", 230-pound 5-star Edge
Analysis
One of the biggest lures of Marcus Freeman being the next head coach at Notre Dame is his recruiting acumen. There are many things to like about the young, energetic first-time coach's upside, but his ability to connect with recruits has been evident since his days as the defensive coordinator at Cincinnati.
After all, he's not that far removed from being a player himself.
The Irish put the finishing touches on the '22 recruiting haul this week and are positioned nicely in the early-going for the 2023 class. Keeley is the best player of the bunch, a 5-star prospect from Tampa, Florida, who shows Freeman's reach with the Irish recruiting brand.
Six of the eight players pledged to the Irish are defenders, with guys like LB Drayk Bowen, S Peyton Bowen, DL Brenan Vernon, CB Justyn Rhett and S Adon Shuler all top-150 players. Amazingly enough, Notre Dame's eight commits hail from seven different states.
Freeman has established relationships all over the place, which should bode well in convincing kids to come to South Bend now and in the future.
The Irish went to De La Salle High School in Concord, California, to pluck their next TE in Cooper Flanagan, and RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. has a bright future, too. All of the players in Notre Dame's class are at least 4-star prospects.