1 Sentence to Describe Every Current WWE and AEW Champion
Brevity is the soul of wit. As Bleacher Report has taken on one-word challenges to describe every WWE Raw and SmackDown Superstar and every MBL team before, the next task is to describe every champion in both All Elite Wrestling and WWE in one sentence.
Looking at everyone holding a belt across all the rosters, what is the quickest, most sound way to explain their title runs and their status on the company's hierarchy?
There are 25 to run down, so let's get started!
WWE Monday Night Raw Champions
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley
Worthy of a second reign after taking so long to get to the mountaintop, but it's worrisome how it remains to be seen what direction WWE has in mind for him, if any, or if he's just a placeholder champion for the sake of getting the belt off Big E and Brock Lesnar.
Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch
Still struggling to be accepted as a heel, but she's so good in general and in a class with few others that she's making it work as best she can.
United States Champion Damian Priest
While his anger-management, split-personality gimmick isn't the greatest and has been killing his previously amazing win-loss record, he's been one of the biggest successes among NXT call-ups in recent years and should be a top player in the main event scene this year.
Raw Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy
Surprisingly a better team than anyone would have imagined when first paired up, these two won't go down in history among the great champions, but they're doing their best work and will hopefully keep these belts until at least WrestleMania.
Women's Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega
Two great performers who should have more to do individually given their character work, but WWE Creative had nothing for them, so they were put together and given the belts nobody cares about to compensate for their lack of a direction.
24/7 Champion Dana Brooke
For all the ups and downs she's had, it's amazing that this is the only title reign she's yet to have, as she's capable of doing more than just run away from Tamina and flirt with Reggie.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Champions
Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Undoubtedly the top dog in the company, his current run puts the stamp on his Hall of Fame career by being the heel we all wanted and knew John Cena had the potential to be.
SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair
As great as she is in the overall sense, her title reigns have become so formulaic that there isn't as much buzz about when it comes to The Queen's opponent at WrestleMania beyond knowing the match will be good and the build's promos will be tiresome to sit through for two months.
Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura
It's understandable if you even forgot he was champion, as Nakamura always gets lost in the shuffle as a midcard titleholder even though the belt is supposed to give him a boost by default.
SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos
If it weren't for The New Day, The Usos would be the clear picks for the best tag team of WWE's modern era because of their consistent high-quality performances.
Current WWE NXT Champions
NXT Champion Bron Breakker
Far and above the standout from NXT 2.0, Breakker went from an unknown to someone who might as well already go to the main roster and skip out on this failing experimental brand.
NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose
She's got the looks of a star, but even though she's a bigger fish in a smaller pond than when she was on the main roster, Rose still feels out of her element as champion.
NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes
Fully worthy of winning the NXT Breakout Tournament, he's one of the most charismatic performers from this new breed and someone who keeps proving he's a Superstar to keep your eye on.
NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium
These two are so good at not showing off how the mat is sacred to them with their technical skills while keeping their characters simple and effective to the point that they and Gunther should be on the main roster.
NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction
While they still need some seasoning, they sizzle more than the other tag teams that have held these titles, and it's not just because of their captivating presence.
Current WWE NXT UK Champions
NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov
An explosive Superstar who can be counted on to take a beating and dish one out in return any time he's stepping in the ring for a passionate title defense.
NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura
Someone who brings a level of respect to this belt and upgrades it, though she's likely about to drop it to Blair Davenport because she's had a long-enough run.
NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar
A massively overlooked and underappreciated star who would probably be a much bigger deal in the company if he weren't a cruiserweight because he can get it done in the ring and has one of the snarkiest heel characters in WWE.
NXT UK Tag Team Champions Moustache Mountain
Two of the foundational members of this brand who will always remain fan favorites so long as they are on the roster and standing beside one another.
Current AEW Champions
AEW World Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page
In many ways the "Stone Cold" Steve Austin of All Elite Wrestling you can't help but to get behind, Page embodies a lot of everyman traits.
AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.
Currently in a rut wherein she seems burdened by being above her peers, meaning she's left with no one to feud with.
AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara
One of the pillars of the company who continues to get better every week and will surely be a future world champion AEW revolves around for the next decade or longer.
AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill
She looks like a million bucks and carries herself like she's worth even more than that, which makes up for her unrefined but improving in-ring skills.
AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express
They have always been a goofy package at face value, but when the bell rings, these two are what AEW is all about, as they never have a bad showing and will always make sure viewers are having fun.
FTW Champion Ricky Starks
He has all the potential to make it big and become a world champion, but first he has to drop this meaningless title.
