1 Sentence to Describe Every Current WWE and AEW Champion

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

Worthy of a second reign after taking so long to get to the mountaintop, but it's worrisome how it remains to be seen what direction WWE has in mind for him, if any, or if he's just a placeholder champion for the sake of getting the belt off Big E and Brock Lesnar.

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Still struggling to be accepted as a heel, but she's so good in general and in a class with few others that she's making it work as best she can.

United States Champion Damian Priest

While his anger-management, split-personality gimmick isn't the greatest and has been killing his previously amazing win-loss record, he's been one of the biggest successes among NXT call-ups in recent years and should be a top player in the main event scene this year.

Raw Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy

Surprisingly a better team than anyone would have imagined when first paired up, these two won't go down in history among the great champions, but they're doing their best work and will hopefully keep these belts until at least WrestleMania.

Women's Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega

Two great performers who should have more to do individually given their character work, but WWE Creative had nothing for them, so they were put together and given the belts nobody cares about to compensate for their lack of a direction.

24/7 Champion Dana Brooke

For all the ups and downs she's had, it's amazing that this is the only title reign she's yet to have, as she's capable of doing more than just run away from Tamina and flirt with Reggie.