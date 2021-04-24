1 Word to Describe Every Active WWE Raw and SmackDown Superstar

1 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE champion Bobby Lashley: Destroyer

Since ditching Lana and forming a pact with MVP, Lashley has earned his "All Mighty" nickname. For nearly a year, he's gone undefeated and tapped out everyone along the way to finally reach the top of the mountain.

Holding the WWE Championship underlines this time as the most dangerous and dominant he's been, and there's no telling who will be able to stop him.

AJ Styles: Phenomenal



This is a softball answer as it's a moniker Styles lives up to. He is simply one of the best to lace up a pair of boots.

He's arguably the top pick anyone would want to be paired with for a good match, and his segments are always entertaining.

Akira Tozawa: Prey



He may dress like a ninja, but he's more often the victim and the butt of the joke as one of the caricature comedic jobbers WWE uses regularly.

To be fair, though, he's also always on the hunt for the 24/7 Championship, hoping to prey on any opportunity to snatch it away.

Angel Garza: Suave



From his tearaway pants and seemingly never-ending supply of roses to his constant flirting with every woman on the roster and the playboy bravado he never shuts off, Garza's most definable trait is that he's smooth in and out of the ring.

Braun Strowman: Monstrous



As one of the largest Superstars on the roster, The Monster Among Men is unlike any other wrestler.

He is already enormous, but his presence is made even more gigantic with his promos and the way he's able to toss people around with ease.

Behind the scenes, Strowman also seems to have a monstrously big heart that often gets overlooked in favor of focusing on someone getting those hands.

Bray Wyatt: Disturbed



In both his ghastly visage of The Fiend and his warped, sweater-wearing and more friendly persona, the through-line for Wyatt is that he is deeply disturbed and passes that on to his opponents.

Everyone who interacts with him changes as they face their demons and inner turmoil projected through him. Wyatt takes on that suffering and dishes it out even more but always tends to lose, meaning the cycle continues to build.

Cedric Alexander: Untapped



Alexander is one of the Superstars with enormous potential WWE doesn't seem to want to tap into, for whatever reason.

He's a rock-solid wrestler with a following that could easily grow, but he may be someone who needs to leave the company to prove himself.

Damian Priest: Cool



Even when he loses, Priest tends to remain unruffled. To stay poised and in control while dealing with The Miz and John Morrison is a tough task, yet he does it.

We've seen him go straight to a hot tub with some ladies and champagne after winning the North American Championship and hanging out in a party bus. We've also seen him kick someone's head off with a smirk on his face.

Priest is just a cool dude through and through.

Drew Gulak: Underutilized



Gulak is one of the best wrestlers on the roster who can be exceedingly convincing as both a serious competitor and a complete goofball.

Between the PowerPoint presentations, his Cruiserweight Championship reign, training Daniel Bryan and contending for the intercontinental belt and his antics with the 24/7 title, it's criminal WWE doesn't use him every week and in a more prominent capacity.

Elias and Jaxson Ryker: Off-key



While this pairing is fine for now, something isn't quite clicking.

Elias is quite melodic and Ryker's a decent henchman, but something is missing. With a few tweaks, maybe it can work. Something is just out of tune right now.

Humberto Carrillo: Fruitless



When the fruits of one's labors amount to as little as Humberto Carrillo has been able to amass, it's jarring.

Wrestling on Main Event is worthless as WWE acts like that show doesn't even exist. It's made even worse given how he doesn't always win those matches and is rarely seen on Raw.

Carrillo's not bad in the ring and has a good look, but he means nothing to the roster right now.

Lucha House Party: Immobile



Despite how Gran Metalik is The King of the Ropes and Lince Dorado is an undervalued luchador in his own right, these two can't seem to get much momentum behind them.

Jeff Hardy: Enigma



Hardy's life is a balance of creative expression and struggling with inner demons. No one is able to fully put their finger on what makes him a star, but we all accept it.

He's been in a lull, but if he were to fight for the world title tomorrow, the fans would go along with it.

The Charismatic Enigma is a great moniker for someone who's gone on such a complicated journey and has no clear direction what the next step should be.

John Morrison: Attraction



The core elements of Morrison are his good looks, his impressive athleticism in the ring and his foolish charm that revolves around putting on a show with his halfwit character.

Keith Lee: Limitless



When he returns to action, Lee will be someone you cannot sleep on. He's earned the Limitless moniker for being someone capable of reaching the top of this business and letting nothing get in his way.

Lee is huge, agile, humble, passionate and has everything you could ask for in a Superstar.

Kofi Kingston: Vigor



All members of The New Day exhibit positivity in their own way. One of Kingston's biggest contributions is that he's always filled with a unique zest.

His promos always have a special flair, so the words never come across as bland and uninteresting.

He's extraordinary in the ring and always reliable for unconventional athleticism and his own brand of pizzazz.

Mace: Raw



Mace is still relatively new, but the raw talent is there.

Hopefully, he's dropped the mask for good, will revert back to his Dio Maddin name soon enough and begin to fit the mold of someone to keep an eye on.

The Miz: Pompous



In the most delightfully perfect way, The Miz is the most arrogant, smug and contemptuous person on the roster.

When he fails, he twists it in a way that adds to his ego. Everything is someone else's fault, he's full of excuses and he's a total weasel.

You can't get better than The Miz when he's at peak levels of conceitedness.

Mustafa Ali: Frustrated



Practically every tweet, promo, interview and maneuver Mustafa Ali has done in the past two years has exuded frustration.

He formed and ended Retribution out of this dismay and is always talking about the perpetually irritating lack of momentum in his career.

Omos: Tall



The first thing you think of when you see Omos is how tall he is. It's his defining attribute and one of the only things we know about him so far.

Randy Orton: Sadistic



The Viper has had a long career of being sick and vile. As The Legend Killer, he's taken his immoral lust for carnage out on his elders, but no one has been safe around The Apex Predator.

Orton relishes feuds in which he punts people into retirement or burns them alive. It seems like he's never content unless he's tapping into his more wicked urges to appease the voices in his head.

Ricochet: Elevation



Reaching new heights is something Ricochet is both a master at due to his high-flying ability in the ring and something he struggles with, as he's never been able to break past that midcard range.

Riddle: Brolific? Brobust? Brodacious? Brovocative?



He may not be for everyone, but Riddle generally checks off most of the boxes.

His in-ring skills are there, he's showing more personality with his "stoner" gimmick and getting more comfortable on the mic. He's the type of Superstar who may catch on to be a major star.

R-Truth: Hysterical



Both in the sense of being hilariously funny and extremely excited, R-Truth is a powder keg of humor and manic energy.

Sheamus: Tough



The Celtic Warrior has had his moments of being a cheating scoundrel, but he never truly backs down from a fight.

From the start of his career through to today, he's willing to dish out severe punishment to his foes and take a significant amount of damage in the process.

Shelton Benjamin: Overlooked



The story is always the same for Benjamin in that he's one of the most gifted athletes on the roster but sits around with nothing prominent to do.

While he may not have been the next Rock, he likely could have had at least one world title reign if WWE didn't stop looking past him.

Now, after The Hurt Business was nixed for whatever reason, he's back to struggling to find a spot on the roster.

T-Bar: Dormant



Once he goes back to being Dominik Dijakovic, T-Bar has immeasurable upward mobility.

He's far too well-rounded to not be successful. Until then, he's lying dormant, waiting for the coals in the fire to heat up.

Viking Raiders: War



Their battle chant is what drives them. All of their matches are a war they're trying to win as quickly as possible, and they have the ability to be a two-man army.

Xavier Woods: Play



UpUpDownDown's creator doesn't just have games as one of his biggest passions, he's also someone who clearly has fun being a WWE Superstar.

Woods is a testament to the phrase "If you love your job, you never work a day in your life." He's having a ball with all of it, which is amazing to watch as a fan.