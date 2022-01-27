Biggest Snubs and Surprises from 2022 NBA All-Star Starters

0 of 6

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

This year's NBA All-Star starters were announced on Thursday evening, and most of them came as no surprise. The two captains (the leading vote-getters in each conference) were LeBron James in the West and Kevin Durant in the East. Joining James were Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Ja Morant. Joining Durant were Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young.

Seven of those 10 selections are completely non-controversial, but there was room for debate on a few of them. In particular, the Wiggins selection caught a lot of people off-guard. There were valid debates to be had, too, between Morant and Luka Doncic and between Young and Zach LaVine.

Now that the selections are out, here are the primary takeaways: some snubs, some surprises and an honorable mention.