Fantasy Basketball 2022: NBA Pickups to Watch After Jan. 26

Derick Hingle/Associated Press

The injury issues across the Indiana Pacers roster have opened up opportunities for players who began the NBA regular season in lesser roles.

And Chris Duarte has taken advantage of the chance to score at a higher rate throughout his rookie season.

The 24-year-old is Indiana's No. 2 scorer at the moment behind Caris LeVert, and he should have ample chances to score in double figures while Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner are sidelined.

Duarte is one of a few players thriving in an extended scoring role across the league right now.

Bismack Biyombo has emerged as a decent paint threat off the bench for the Phoenix Suns, and Reggie Bullock could be in for additional scoring while Tim Hardaway Jr. is on the Dallas Mavericks' injury list.