Ranking the Biggest NBA Midseason Shakeups in the Past Decade

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

When an NBA team realizes a long-term plan isn't working, the only option is to embrace some level of change.

Typically, the transformations happen in the offseason as contracts expire, draft picks are made and free agents are signed. Over the past decade, though, a handful of seasons have included some franchises making drastic moves, especially around the trade deadline.

Now, this is not simply a ranking of blockbuster trades, such as when the Sacramento Kings shipped DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017.

Rather, it's a collection of organizations that basically blew up the roster during the regular season. The ranking is subjective, but it focuses on the number of marquee moves, production of the players included and the immediate implications of the transactions.