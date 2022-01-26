3 Contracts Buccaneers Must Prioritize in 2022 Offseason After Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Alex Menendez/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a potentially transformational offseason.

Quarterback Tom Brady's future is up in the air. The 44-year-old will decide if he comes back for another season in the coming weeks. Even if Brady returns, the Buccaneers have a lot to do in the offseason to make sure they are at the top of the list of NFC title contenders.

Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and Ryan Jensen are among the many Tampa Bay players set to hit the free-agent market.

Godwin was hit with the franchise tag for the 2021 campaign. He suffered a torn ACL in December, which may hurt his value and benefit the Bucs when it comes to negotiating a deal. Jensen should have a ton of suitors as teams across the NFL look to improve their offensive lines, while Gronkowski's fate may tied to Brady's.

Tampa Bay is not going to bring back all of its free agents because of age, contract demands and having younger players ready to step up at certain positions, but it needs to make sure some of the top roster pieces from previous seasons are still in place.