Buy or Sell Latest NBA Rumors: Is James Harden a Flight Risk for Nets?

0 of 8

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Another day, another batch of NBA rumors that adds an umpteenth wrinkle to the Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes—or, perhaps, lack thereof.

Sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick that suitors talking shop with the Philadelphia 76ers think team president Daryl Morey "has his sights set on a bigger target in the summertime: Brooklyn Nets star James Harden." This comes on the heels of NBA reporter Marc Stein noting last week that Philly could hold on to Simmons past the deadline amid "noise circulating leaguewide about Harden's reported openness to relocation this summer."

But wait: It gets better. Or worse. It depends on which team owns your allegiances.

The Sixers' interest in exploring the Harden scenario is so intense that, according to Charania and Amick, they're willing to keep Simmons and the empty $33 million roster spot he amounts to rather than risk compromising potential superstar trade packages over the offseason.

Should the Nets really be concerned about Harden spurning them for Philly? Does it make sense for the Sixers to place so much stock in Simmons hypotheticals not guaranteed to be available to them? Are the Charlotte Hornets a dark-horse suitor? Let's tackle this ongoing, unremitting ordeal from every angle using our trusty ol' buy-or-sell meter.

And that's not at all. Other scuttlebutt demands our attention, as well—including juicy, cooked-to-perfection tidbits on the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook, Golden State Warriors, Eric Gordon and more.