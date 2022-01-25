Possible Landing Spots for Former Pro Bowl WR Allen Robinson in 2022 Free Agency

0 of 8

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

After a disappointing season with the Chicago Bears in 2021, wide receiver Allen Robinson may not be at the top of every fan's free-agent wish list. The 28-year-old played on the franchise tag and finished with only 38 catches for 410 yards and a single touchdown.

However, there's plenty to examine beyond the raw statistics here.

Robinson was once again hampered by inconsistent quarterback play. He was also limited to 12 games because of a hamstring injury and a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Robinson told reporters that he lost around 10 pounds during his illness and took a while to recover.

"Something that hits you with chest congestion and nasal congestion and stuff like that, all of that is going to be tough for anybody, especially having to get yourself back ready to play a game," he said, per Larry Mayer of the team's official website. "Losing weight and things like that, it's all factors in it."

Robinson had 1,250 receiving yards during the 2020 season, which suggests that he can still be a quality No. 1 receiver. Pro Football Focus has him as the 10th-ranked impending free agent before the market opens up on March 16.

Here, we'll examine eight potential landing spots for Robinson based on factors like team needs, cap space and 2022 outlook. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.