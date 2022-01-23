NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Deebo Samuel Contract Extension, Josh McCown, More

NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Deebo Samuel Contract Extension, Josh McCown, MoreJanuary 23, 2022
With six teams left in the hunt for an NFL championship, the rest of the league isn't stopping to watch. Front offices are shifting, coaches are being interviewed and offseason contract plans are being laid.
Among the most interesting names to grace the coaching circles is retired NFL quarterback Josh McCown. His coaching resume only includes a year with his son's high school team, but he's reportedly getting interest from teams like the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.
As far as players with money on the line, the San Francisco 49ers seem to know Deebo Samuel has earned his payday. Even before their win against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, reports suggested the team and Samuel's camp have showed interest in working out a deal this summer.
Here's a recap of the most recent murmurings across the NFL, including the aforementioned situations and a look at the emerging triangle involving Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, the Las Vegas Raiders coaching vacancy and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.
Deebo Extension a 'Top Contractual Priority' for 49ers
One of the most dynamic weapons in the league, it should come as no surprise that San Francisco appreciates Deebo Samuel. In this season's Pro Bowl, First-Team All Pro campaign, he posted 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 scrimmage touchdowns.
Tack on 90-plus scrimmage yards in consecutive playoff games, and the argument in favor of a big extension grows even louder. With one year (at $1.99 million) left in his rookie contract, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that Deebo is a "top contractual priority."
Elaborating, Rapoport suggested that "both sides are interested in looking at a potential blockbuster deal this offseason," with an estimated top range around $20 million per year. Regardless of how the 49ers finish out this postseason, it seems they are sold on retaining Deebo's services for the long haul.
Josh McCown in Talks with Texans and Jaguars
Last year, the Texans interviewed McCown before opting for David Culley. They fired Culley after one season and are once again,considering McCown.
According to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, Houston is keen on the 42-year-old former NFL quarterback. There is a prerequisite, though: "They believe they need, as we hear it, another team to interview McCown in order to legitimate and normalize the notion of McCown going straight to the job of head coach."
So far, their wishes haven't quite been granted—but there is some movement. SportsTalk's Aaron Wilson reported that McCown "had a conversation with the Jacksonville Jaguars," specifically with general manager Trent Baalke. While that wasn't technically a "formal interview," it seems that Houston isn't alone in the McCown sweepstakes.
Matt Rhule, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan-Vegas-Carolina Triangle
Unlike the rebuilding Texans and Jaguars, the Raiders are a rare playoff team with an opening at head coach. Unsurprisingly, this opportunity is intriguing and has the potential to affect multiple dominoes.
According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, Raiders owner Mark Davis is interested in bringing on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. If successful, the Michigan job would reportedly tempt "several current NFL coaches."
As Canfora explains, Panthers head coach Rhule "would be at the top of that list." In two seasons with Carolina, his 10-23 record hasn't exactly thrilled many, and it's believed that he would be eager to jump off the hot seat for a chance with Michigan.