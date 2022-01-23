NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Deebo Samuel Contract Extension, Josh McCown, More

0 of 3

With six teams left in the hunt for an NFL championship, the rest of the league isn't stopping to watch. Front offices are shifting, coaches are being interviewed and offseason contract plans are being laid.

Among the most interesting names to grace the coaching circles is retired NFL quarterback Josh McCown. His coaching resume only includes a year with his son's high school team, but he's reportedly getting interest from teams like the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

As far as players with money on the line, the San Francisco 49ers seem to know Deebo Samuel has earned his payday. Even before their win against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, reports suggested the team and Samuel's camp have showed interest in working out a deal this summer.

Here's a recap of the most recent murmurings across the NFL, including the aforementioned situations and a look at the emerging triangle involving Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, the Las Vegas Raiders coaching vacancy and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.