Buy or Sell NBA Trade Buzz: Myles Turner's Price Set + Newest Harden FA Wrinkle

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

Let those NBA trade rumors flow.

Chatter is starting to pick up around the league with the Feb. 10 deadline right around the bend. New faces are entering the realm of "sources said" every day. And just as important, players and teams who have become staples in the speculation factory are now attached to more concrete scenarios and asking prices.

Chief among this uptick in quasi-clarity: the Indiana Pacers.

The prospect of trading core players has loomed over them for weeks, minus much intel on what it'll take to actually shake things up. That's all changed. We now have an idea of what they want for Myles Turner and Caris LeVert.

This information increase also extends to Eric Gordon. The Houston Rockets have set a barrier for entry into trade talks. Spoiler alert: It is not insignificant.

Please offer a rousing how-do-ya-do to our "Buy or Sell" meter as we try to make sense of all the latest murmurs and mumblings. Like always, this exercise isn't a comment on the validity of reporting; it's designed to gauge what we should expect to come from each situation—if anything.

And because we're suckers for resolution, we'll also have a list of the best landing spots for every player who meanders his way into the latest batch of trade talk.

Ready? Set? Speculate.