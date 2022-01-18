3 Changes Patriots Must Make in 2022 Offseason to Help Mac Jones

0 of 3

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Mac Jones became the fifth quarterback taken in the 2021 NFL draft when he was selected by the New England Patriots with the No. 15 overall pick. Trevor Lawrence (No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars), Zach Wilson (No. 2 to the New York Jets), Trey Lance (No. 3 to the San Francisco 49ers) and Justin Fields (No. 11 to the Chicago Bears) were all drafted ahead of Jones.

However, Jones had the most successful rookie season among that group. He was the only one of the five to get to the playoffs, as he helped guide the Patriots to a 10-7 regular-season record and an AFC wild-card berth. The former Alabama QB passed for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while starting all 17 games.

But Jones' rookie year didn't have a great conclusion. New England lost 47-17 to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night, with Jones passing for 232 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Still, there's optimism surrounding the 23-year-old and the Pats for the future.

"Mac helped us a lot, and we look forward to working with him next year," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said, per Mike Dussault of the team's official website. "We all have things we need to work on, and that goes for every player, and that'll be part of the conversation with every player and for the coaching staff, what we all individually and collectively need to improve on."

The Patriots will also need to do some things to put Jones in the best possible position to have long-term success. Here's a look at what New England can do to help Jones prior to his sophomore season in 2022.