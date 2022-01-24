Every NBA Team's Top 3 Trade Deadline Targets

1 of 30

Dream Target: PG Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Realistic Target: G Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics

Sneaky Target: SG Gary Harris, Orlando Magic

The Hawks could be one of the most active teams at the deadline, as a run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season could be followed up by missing the playoffs altogether if this roster stands pat.

Atlanta now has an extra 2022 first-round pick (top-18 protected, via the Charlotte Hornets) after trading Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks and still possesses a roster full of young talent to trade for win-now help.

Simmons should be at the top of the list, given how badly this team needs defensive assistance. Atlanta has been near the bottom of the league in defense, keeping them lottery-bound even with one of the top-ranked offenses in the league. Trae Young is easily one of the worst point-of-attack defenders in the NBA, so adding a 6'11" shut-down option in the backcourt next to him should help balance the Hawks out.

As Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer writes, "the Hawks have entered the field of teams interested in Simmons," although a third team may be needed to get a deal done.

If the Sixers don't like the potential return for Simmons, there's plenty of other defensive options to target instead.

Smart can be traded after Jan. 25 after signing a four-year, $77 million extension back in August, and he remains one of the better backcourt stoppers in the NBA. He's also a good enough distributor to allow Young to play off the ball more and get the young superstar some catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Harris has quietly come back to form as a three-and-D wing in Orlando, with the 27-year-old averaging 11.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and shooting 35.6 percent from three in 29 starts.