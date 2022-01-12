3 Biggest Matchups for Patriots in Wild Card Game vs. Bills

0 of 3

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots face off with the Buffalo Bills for the third time this season in Saturday's AFC wild-card game.

Only one of the two regular-season matchups should be evaluated to see how the playoff clash will unfold. The first of the two meetings carried extraordinary circumstances because of the weather in Buffalo.

Bill Belichick schemed up a run-heavy game plan to counter the conditions on Dec. 6. Buffalo countered 20 days later with its full-strength offense in more favorable conditions to take hold of the AFC East.

The weather could play a factor in upstate New York again, but both teams should show off their full arsenal of offensive weapons.

New England must play to its offensive strengths in order to work Mac Jones into a rhythm in his first-ever postseason start on the road.

The Patriots should use a heavy dose of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson to work itself into the game. Jones could call on his most reliable situations to find some comfort in the pocket as well.

Defensively, New England must contain Buffalo's passing attack that gashed it for 314 yards on Dec. 26.

The Patriots' failure to contain Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Co. will likely result in a rare first-round exit.