Biggest Positions of Need for the Browns Entering 2022 NFL Offseason

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Cleveland's best approach at wide receiver should be through the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The Browns already have over $10 million committed to six players for next season, and four of those contracts belong to offensive players, per Spotrac.

Cleveland has been willing to shell out for help on the offensive line and at tight end in previous years, but the elite free-agent wide receivers may cost too much for the franchise.

Instead of paying Davante Adams, Chris Godwin or Mike Williams, the Browns can find an impact player in the draft. All they need to do is look to an elite college program in the state of Ohio for an answer.

Ohio State's Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson should be the top two wide receivers in the draft class. Alabama's Jameson Williams suffered a torn ACL in the College Football Playoff National Championship and he may be viewed as a risky selection because of that.

Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz are nice depth pieces to have at wide receiver, but neither looks like a clear No. 1 at the position.

Cleveland should draft an elite wide receiver to learn under Jarvis Landry and eventually take over the top spot on the depth chart.

The Cincinnati Bengals mastered the improve-by-draft strategy with Ja'Marr Chase, and the Baltimore Ravens have a plethora of young wide receivers on their roster. The Pittsburgh Steelers succeeded with Chase Claypool through the talent grab as well.

Cleveland needs to stay in contention with its AFC North rivals, and one way to do that is to get Mayfield a top threat in the passing game.