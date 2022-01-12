3 Best Coaching Options for Chicago Bears QB Justin FieldsJanuary 12, 2022
3 Best Coaching Options for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields
The Chicago Bears must have Justin Fields in mind when selecting their new head coach.
Chicago drafted Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft with the hope that he can become the franchise quarterback that the team has chased after for quite some time.
The franchise must avoid the failure it ran into when it hired Matt Nagy to work with Mitchell Trubisky back in 2018.
The Bears' brass alternated between offensive and defensive minds with the last four head-coaching hires. Nagy and Marc Trestman did not work out as offensive-minded head coaches.
That should not deter the Bears in their coaching search, because there are some bright offensive minds with terrific track records out on the market.
Chicago reportedly reached out to Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in the first few days of their coaching search, among others, per NBC Sports Chicago.
The Bears should also consider Doug Pederson, who will be a top candidate for every coaching vacancy because he has a Super Bowl title to his name.
Brian Daboll
Brian Daboll should stand out to the Chicago Bears front office more than other offensive coordinators ready to take the step up to head coach.
Daboll worked exclusively with Josh Allen to turn the Buffalo Bills quarterback into a star as a first-round pick. Nathaniel Hackett and Byron Leftwich have done solid jobs with Green Bay and Tampa Bay, respectively, but they are also working with Hall of Fame quarterbacks.
Daboll and Allen paired together to form one of the most potent offenses in the NFL, and that should intrigue the Bears from the perspective of working with a young quarterback.
The Bears put in a request to interview Daboll, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Bills play in the wild-card round on Saturday night against the New England Patriots.
Daboll carries plenty of championship experience on his resume from his time with the Patriots and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
He was on the Patriots staff from 2000-2006 and 2013-2016. He served as a wide receivers and tight ends coach in his last two roles with New England. He was Alabama's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017.
Daboll should be a hot coaching candidate, and the Bears may have to be patient if they want him because of Buffalo's potential for a deep playoff run.
The 46-year-old's success with Allen should be the most intriguing aspect of his candidacy for a franchise that needs to get the best out of its young quarterback.
Eric Bieniemy
Chicago's last hire from the Andy Reid coaching tree did not work out.
There could be some hesitancy within the organization to go after Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for that reason.
The former NFL running back should be considered for the same reason Daboll needs to be at the forefront of the coaching search.
Bieniemy helped mold Patrick Mahomes into a star in Kansas City, and there is the potential for him to do the same with Fields.
Bieniemy has been on Reid's coaching staff since 2013, and he is widely viewed as one of the top head coaching candidates for this cycle. He was held in the same regard during last year's hiring process, but he did not get a job.
The 52-year-old is more than ready for a head coaching gig. Chicago would face competition from across the league to land Bieniemy, but it should do the work to at least land an interview with him.
As of Wednesday morning, the Bears were not directly linked with the Kansas City offensive coordinator, but that could change as the hiring process ramps up more in the next few days.
Doug Pederson
Doug Pederson deserves at least one interview from every team with a head coach vacancy.
Pederson should be coveted by multiple franchises because he is just a few years removed from winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 53-year-old led Philadelphia to three straight winning seasons, but his time there came to a sudden end after a 4-11-1 campaign in 2020. Pederson took the year off from coaching, and he has become the hot name on the coaching market.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Bears are planning to interview Pederson. The Jacksonville Jaguars have also spoken with the offensive mind.
Pederson was an offensive coach from 2009-2015 under Andy Reid in Philadelphia and Kansas City. He had some success with Carson Wentz early in his Eagles career before the quarterback suffered injuries.
Hiring Pederson should be well received, but the only criticism that may come from within is that he also comes from the Reid coaching tree.
Pederson has a more proven track record than Matt Nagy, but that could be the only potential hang-up if the Bears get further along in the process with the Super Bowl winner.
The Bears may opt to go to Daboll, or someone else, that comes from a different line of thinking to avoid another failure with a top offensive mind.