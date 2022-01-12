3 Best Coaching Options for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears must have Justin Fields in mind when selecting their new head coach.

Chicago drafted Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft with the hope that he can become the franchise quarterback that the team has chased after for quite some time.

The franchise must avoid the failure it ran into when it hired Matt Nagy to work with Mitchell Trubisky back in 2018.

The Bears' brass alternated between offensive and defensive minds with the last four head-coaching hires. Nagy and Marc Trestman did not work out as offensive-minded head coaches.

That should not deter the Bears in their coaching search, because there are some bright offensive minds with terrific track records out on the market.

Chicago reportedly reached out to Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in the first few days of their coaching search, among others, per NBC Sports Chicago.

The Bears should also consider Doug Pederson, who will be a top candidate for every coaching vacancy because he has a Super Bowl title to his name.