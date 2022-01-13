Knicks' Biggest Needs at 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New York Knicks could use a lot this trade season.

A time machine back to the last campaign might be a nice start.

It's not like they're dramatically worse this time around, it's just that their identity was clearer last term. They had an elite defense, an NBA All-Star in Julius Randle and a roster that played in the image of their head coach, Tom Thibodeau. This team has none of those things.

An identity change might be too big to broker midseason, but the Knicks could help themselves by adding one (or more) of the following three things ahead of the trade deadline.