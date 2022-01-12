Packers' Best and Worst Divisional-Round Matchups

0 of 3

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the Green Bay Packers have a well-deserved weekend off, but they'll be keeping a close eye on Wild Card Weekend.

As the top seed in the NFC, the Packers get to relax at home while the six other NFC playoff teams battle it out. Because the NFL redraws the bracket once the wild-card games have been played out, the Packers don't know who they'll get first as they attempt to win Super Bowl championship No. 5.

Given the Packers' success this season and the state of their roster, they will likely be a favorite regardless of who they play.

That doesn't mean there aren't certain matchups the Packers wouldn't like to see over others. Every team brings something different to the table, and matchups are at the heart of how the playoffs go every year.

So as the team and fans kick back to watch the Wild Card Weekend games, here are three potential opponents ranked from worst to best for the Packers to draw.