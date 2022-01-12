3 Ways the Eagles Can Slow Down Tom Brady in Wild Card Game vs. Bucs

0 of 3

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The good news for the Philadelphia Eagles is that Nick Sirianni has taken the team to the playoffs in his first season as head coach. The bad news is they'll be seeing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round.

Brady is never a guy you're too excited to see in the playoffs. After all, he is 34-11 as a starter in the postseason and guided the Bucs to a Super Bowl ring last year.

Still, the Eagles aren't just going to pack up and go home. They played Tampa Bay tough during the regular season, dropping a 28-22 game at Lincoln Financial Field that moved Philly to 2-4.

It's reasonable to believe the Eagles can again keep it close. They are playing much better football now than they were at the beginning of the season, and the Bucs have lost key contributors such as Antonio Brown, who torched the Philadelphia secondary for nine catches and 93 yards.

Here are three keys that will help them as they try to slow down Brady and pull the upset.