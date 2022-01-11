College Football Championship 2022: Top Breakout Stars from Georgia vs. Alabama

0 of 3

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Georgia Bulldogs turned in one final impressive defensive performance to secure the program's first national championship since the 1980 season.

The normal featured players in the Georgia defense had impactful games, like Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, but a few unheralded stars emerged as key figures in Indianapolis on Monday.

Defensive back Kelee Ringo made the title-clinching play on an interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Lewis Cine, another defensive back, was all over the field in pursuit of tackling any Alabama player with the ball.

Ringo and Cine were two of the many players that frustrated Bryce Young and the Alabama Crimson Tide offense all night.

Alabama's offense managed just one touchdown without its top two receivers, but there were still some positives to take away from the offensive performance, including the impact made by tight end Cameron Latu.