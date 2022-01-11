Winners and Losers from the 2022 National Championship

1 of 5

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

After Stetson Bennett's brutal, tough-luck fumble while trying to do too much instead of just going down on a sack, the narrative was being written.

"He's not a good enough quarterback to win a title." "There are too many turnovers in big games." "Kirby just chokes against the Tide."

Somebody forgot to tell him or the Bulldogs.

Yes, Bennett's blunder with 11:35 left in the game was huge. It set up Alabama's go-ahead touchdown to give the Crimson Tide an 18-13 lead. But this resilient, battle-tested UGA team was up to the challenge, and at the center of it all was the scrutinized former walk-on, lifetime-Dawgs fan in Bennett.

Following that fumble, the quarterback led Georgia on two touchdown drives, giving his team a 26-18 lead. Alabama had a chance to tie late, but Bryce Young threw an interception to Kelee Ringo, who returned it for the game-clinching score.

Bennett was 4-for-4 for 83 yards and a pair of touchdowns following the fumble. An offense that was dead in the water started soaring in Indy.

After a beautiful 40-yard bomb to Adonai Mitchell for the first touchdown, Bennett floated a perfect pass to Brock Bowers for another 15-yard score with Jordan Battle in his face.

"I just knew we weren't going to let a turnover like that stop us from winning a national championship," Bennett told ESPN after the game. "I wasn't going to let that happen. I wasn't going to be the reason we lost tonight."

When Ringo crossed the goal line, the cameras caught Bennett bawling tears of joy on the sidelines. Think this didn't mean everything to him? He isn't the flashiest quarterback or the most skilled, but Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken saw something in him all year to keep him running the show.

He showed the nation why.