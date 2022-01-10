College Football National Championship 2022: Odds Guide for Georgia vs. Alabama

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Alabama Crimson Tide were the only team to post more than 20 points in a single game against the Georgia Bulldogs defense this season.

Bryce Young and Co. put up 41 points in their SEC Championship Game victory over the Bulldogs that led to two SEC teams qualifying for the College Football Playoff.

Alabama's success against the Georgia defense on December 4 may lead you to believe that the College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be a high-scoring affair, especially if you believe the Crimson Tide will win again.

Nick Saban's team is worth backing because it has the most experience in a championship setting, and the Tide have never lost to Kirby Smart's Georgia teams. Alabama is 4-0 vs. Smart as a head coach.

Georgia will make some adjustments to how Alabama played it a month ago, and it can't be counted out if its offense plays the way it did in the Orange Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines.

Georgia's offense scored 30 or more points in 12 of its 14 contests, which is another stat that points to the over hitting in the final college football contest of the season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

CFB National Championship Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread: Georgia (-2.5)

Over/Under: 52.5

Moneyline: Georgia (-135; bet $135 to win $100); Alabama (+115; bet $100 to win $115)

The over 52.5 appears to be the most attainable bet on the board.

The CFB National Championship has a history of producing high-scoring contests. The seven title games in the playoff era average 66.4 points per game.

Alabama and Georgia played in the lowest-scoring National Championship of the current era. The Crimson Tide won that contest 26-23 in overtime on a game-winning pass from Tua Tagovailoa to DeVonta Smith.

The three champions since that game all posted at least 42 points on the way to double-digit victories. Against the Ohio State Buckeyes last season, Alabama put up 52 points—an all-time high in playoff title games.

Alabama's offense has the firepower to match Georgia's defensive talent. That was on display in the SEC Championship Game when Bryce Young threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns.

The Heisman Trophy winner will be without John Metchie, who tore his ACL in that contest, but Jameson Williams recorded 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia must attempt to slow down Williams to have any chance of outpacing the Alabama offense for four quarters.

The Bulldogs flexed their offensive potential in the semifinal win over Michigan. They likely could have put up more than 34 points if the Wolverines threatened them more.

Stetson Bennett has a healthier collection of options in the passing attack than he had a month ago. George Pickens and Jermaine Burton dealt with injuries this season, and they could be vital to complementing Brock Bowers, who had 139 yards on 10 catches vs. Alabama.

Bennett and Young are both more than capable of leading their teams to 30 or more points, even with strong defenses lining up against them.

The biggest question surrounding the odds board is whether Georgia can win and cover against its longtime nemesis.

Alabama holds a seven-game winning streak against Georgia, and three of its four wins over Smart's Bulldogs came in championship settings.

The Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs in two SEC Championship Games and the 2018 National Championship Game while Smart was at the helm.

Georgia was the top team in the country until Alabama dethroned it from the ranks of the unbeaten in Alabama. The revenge aspect is real in Indianapolis, but Alabama is a title-winning machine.

No one would blame you if you selected Alabama to cover as an underdog and win outright on the moneyline.

Georgia needs to prove it can beat Alabama before it can be trusted more, but it does have a ton of NFL talent and the revenge angle on its side.

Certain states with legalized sports betting offer player props for college football games. Bowers, Williams and the two quarterbacks are worth considering as touchdown scorers and for overs on their respective props if those numbers are available to you.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).