3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 18 Loss

0 of 3

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

No matter what happened Sunday, the New England Patriots were going to be heading to the playoffs. However, they had an opportunity to potentially win the AFC East title and perhaps even capture the No. 1 seed in the conference, so there was plenty for them to play for.

Instead, though, New England will head to the postseason coming off a defeat and will be going on the road in the Wild Card Round. The Patriots ended the regular season with a 33-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium and a record of three defeats in their last four games.

New England will travel to face the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on Saturday night, marking the third time the division rivals will play this season.

Before the postseason begins, here are three takeaways from the Patriots' Week 18 loss.