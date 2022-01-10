Preseason College Football Ranking 2022: B/R's Super Early Top 25

0 of 5

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The celebrations of Georgia's national championship are only beginning, but the rest of the college football world is moving on.

Goodbye, 2021 season. Hello, 2022.

As you'd expect, both Alabama and Georgia are heavily respected teams as the offseason formally starts. Behind the annual SEC powers, the usual suspects—Ohio State, Oklahoma, Clemson and Notre Dame—headline the rest of the Top 25.

Look, this is nowhere close to a final ranking. The transfer portal alone will shake up programs throughout the next several months, along with NFL draft departures and February's traditional signing day.

While the confetti is raining down on the Dawgs at Lucas Oil Stadium, though, we're taking an early peek at the 2022 season.