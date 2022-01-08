Army All-American Bowl Roster 2022: Breaking Down Top Recruits in Marquee Game

Army All-American Bowl Roster 2022: Breaking Down Top Recruits in Marquee GameJanuary 8, 2022
Many of the top high school football seniors in the country have already made college decisions. Plenty of the best recruits in the 2022 class have also already signed, having sent in their national letters of intent during the early signing period in mid-December.
However, for some of these players, their high school careers aren't over quite yet. Not until after Saturday.
That's when the 2022 Army All-American Bowl is taking place at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The All-Star Game has been held annually since the 2000 season, although the 2021 contest was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. So this will be the first time the game is happening in two years.
The rosters for this year's Army All-American Bowl are loaded, and they can be found at NBCSports.com.
Here's a closer look at some of the top players participating in this year's game, which will air live on Saturday at noon ET on NBC.
Clemson's Future QB Could Put on a Show
DJ Uiagalelei succeeded Trevor Lawrence as Clemson's starting quarterback in 2021, but he didn't quite live up to expectations during his sophomore season. But Uiagalelei is set to be back as a junior in 2022, so he could get another opportunity to show what he can do leading their offense.
At some point, though, it's likely that Cade Klubnik will be Clemson's starting QB. The 5-star quarterback is the top player in the Tigers' 2022 class, as he's the No. 1 QB and No. 18 overall recruit in the country, per the 247Sports' composite rankings.
But before Klubnik goes to Clemson, he'll be playing for the West team at Saturday's Army All-American Bowl. And it's quite possible that the 6'3" QB out of Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, will have a strong performance while surrounded by some of the top high school playmakers in the country.
Klubnik has already had a successful 2021 season, as he led Westlake to a 16-0 record and a state championship. Now, he'll look to cap off his high school career with a strong showing at the Alamodome, and it seems quite likely that will happen.
Pair of Georgia Signees Set to Anchor East Defensive Line
Georgia's defense was already among the best in the country during the 2021 season. It's possible that will continue to be the case in future seasons, as the Bulldogs have some talented defensive recruits joining the program as part of the 2022 class.
A pair of 5-star defensive linemen who have signed with Georgia will be playing in Saturday's Army All-American Bowl: Marvin Jones Jr. (American Heritage School, Fort Lauderdale, Florida) and Mykel Williams (Hardaway High School, Columbus, Georgia). So it will be a chance for Bulldogs fans to get a glimpse of what the future will look like on the defensive front.
Jones is the No. 2 edge rusher and No. 22 overall recruit in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports' composite rankings, while Williams is the No. 5 defensive lineman and No. 26 overall recruit. It's going to be exciting to see what happens when the two pair up on the same defensive line.
And thanks to the Army All-American Bowl, we won't have to wait until the fall to see that happen. Jones and Williams are among the top players on the East roster, and it should be entertaining to see them on the field together on Saturday.
Greene Among 10 to Announce Commitments at the Game
Not every recruit in the 2022 class has made a college decision, even though the early signing period has come and passed. Some won't even decide on a school until traditional national signing day, which is scheduled for Feb. 2.
However, some won't wait quite that long. There are 10 recruits who are participating in Saturday's Army All-American Bowl who will be announcing their college decisions at various points throughout the NBC broadcast.
The top-rated recruit who will be announcing a commitment on Saturday is 4-star offensive lineman Earnest Greene, the No. 40 overall player in the 2022 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. Greene, who is playing for the West team, is deciding between Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas.
The other nine players who are committing on Saturday are also 4-star recruits. So it will be interesting to see which college programs will be getting boosts via the decisions made at the Army All-American Bowl.