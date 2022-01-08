Army All-American Bowl Roster 2022: Breaking Down Top Recruits in Marquee Game

0 of 3

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Many of the top high school football seniors in the country have already made college decisions. Plenty of the best recruits in the 2022 class have also already signed, having sent in their national letters of intent during the early signing period in mid-December.

However, for some of these players, their high school careers aren't over quite yet. Not until after Saturday.

That's when the 2022 Army All-American Bowl is taking place at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The All-Star Game has been held annually since the 2000 season, although the 2021 contest was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. So this will be the first time the game is happening in two years.

The rosters for this year's Army All-American Bowl are loaded, and they can be found at NBCSports.com.

Here's a closer look at some of the top players participating in this year's game, which will air live on Saturday at noon ET on NBC.