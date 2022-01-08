Georgia vs. Alabama: Key Storylines for College Football Championship 2022

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The college football world may be getting tired of the SEC's dominance, but there's still a lot of intrigue to be found in a rematch like Georgia vs. Alabama with the title on the line.

For all but one game this season, the Bulldogs were the most dominant team in college football. The defense put up historic numbers and dominated week in and week out.

Alabama has become synonymous with dominance, but every now and then it has one of those seasons when it loses a game it should win, doesn't look perfect in a few victories and the eulogies start coming out for the Bama dynasty.

Then the Crimson Tide turn things around and get right back into the same spot: vying for a title.

This has been another one of those years. They struggled against Auburn and LSU teams that weren't up to their usual standard and lost to Texas A&M. Then they turned it on when it mattered most and put up 41 on the vaunted Dawgs defense.

The result is a CFP National Championship with plenty of interesting storylines. Here are the three that will determine the outcome of the game.