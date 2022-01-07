WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 7

2 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

"When you're in isolation, you do a lot of thinking," Universal champion Roman Reigns said as he addressed the WWE Universe upon his return from a positive COVID-19 test. "The two people I never want to see again...are Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman."

Almost as if on-cue, Lesnar and Heyman interrupted, drawing a huge ovation as he made his way into the arena.

Lesnar wasted little time issuing a challenge for a title vs. title match, to which Reigns declined. He said he won't do business with someone who does business "with trash like Paul Heyman."

Heyman, still torn between his charges, asked The Beast not to talk to Reigns like he was. That allowed The Tribal Chief to rock his rival with a Superman Punch before taking off up the ramp.

Grade

A

Analysis

Lesnar issued a challenge for the enormous title vs. title match we all speculated upon when he won the WWE Championship at Day 1 and Heyman continued to tell the story of an advocate/special counsel torn between two men who have helped define him in recent years.

This might not have produced much more than but it didn't have to.

Heyman's crisis of conscious has been one of the best stories in wrestling over the last year and it appears as though it will remain a major aspect of this feud moving forward.