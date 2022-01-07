WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 7

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 7January 8, 2022
The fallout from WWE Day 1 dominated Friday's SmackDown as WWE champion Brock Lesnar confronted returning Universal champion Roman Reigns.
What went down when The Beast Incarnate, reunited with Paul Heyman, came face-to-face with The Head of the Table just five days after what was supposed to be their latest, greatest battle?
The WWE Universe found out Friday with an episode of SmackDown that also featured The New Day battling The Usos in a Street Fight.
Match Card
- A confrontation of champions: WWE champion Brock Lesnar confronts returning Universal champion Roman Reigns
- Street Fight: The New Day vs. The Usos
- Rick Boogs vs. Sami Zayn
Roman Reigns Kicked Off SmackDown
"When you're in isolation, you do a lot of thinking," Universal champion Roman Reigns said as he addressed the WWE Universe upon his return from a positive COVID-19 test. "The two people I never want to see again...are Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman."
Almost as if on-cue, Lesnar and Heyman interrupted, drawing a huge ovation as he made his way into the arena.
Lesnar wasted little time issuing a challenge for a title vs. title match, to which Reigns declined. He said he won't do business with someone who does business "with trash like Paul Heyman."
Heyman, still torn between his charges, asked The Beast not to talk to Reigns like he was. That allowed The Tribal Chief to rock his rival with a Superman Punch before taking off up the ramp.
Grade
A
Analysis
Lesnar issued a challenge for the enormous title vs. title match we all speculated upon when he won the WWE Championship at Day 1 and Heyman continued to tell the story of an advocate/special counsel torn between two men who have helped define him in recent years.
This might not have produced much more than but it didn't have to.
Heyman's crisis of conscious has been one of the best stories in wrestling over the last year and it appears as though it will remain a major aspect of this feud moving forward.
Rick Boogs vs. Sami Zayn
Prior to his match with Rick Boogs, No. 1 contender to the Intercontinental Championship Sami Zayn confronted Johnny Knoxville backstage about his entry into the Royal Rumble match on January 29.
Back in the arena, Zayn battled Boogs, who entered alongside IC champion Shinsuke Nakamura.
Boogs tossed his opponent around the ring with exploder suplexes but the conspiracy-minded heel seized control of the bout during the break. The guitar-playing babyface fought back into the match, dropping to his knees, then standing back up before flattening Zayn with a suplex.
A distraction by Nakamura on the floor allowed Boogs to score the win.
After the match, Knoxville snuck up from behind Zayn and threw him over the top rope in a sneak peek of things to come at the Royal Rumble.
Result
Boogs defeated Zayn
Grade
C
Analysis
Boogs is really good in bursts and an energetic babyface that can rile the crowd up. He gets the crowd involved in what he does and is perfect in the role he currently fills.
Zayn is an extraordinary heel, a great character that excels in any position on the card. He can hang on the mic and in segments with Brock Lesnar one week, then share the ring with Johnny Knoxville and not lose anything by being thrown over the top rope.
He's great, Boogs is hella fun and this was a solid and inoffensive segment.
Charlotte Flair's Royal Rumble Announcement
- WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins
- WWE Hall of Famer Lita
- Michelle McCool
- Kelly Kelly
- Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion Mickie James
SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair made her way to the ring to address the WWE Universe and threw to a video package announcing competitors in this year's Women's Royal Rumble, including:
Flair then announced that she will also enter the match, becoming the first champion to win. She would then choose which woman she wants to defend her title against at WrestleMania.
This brought out Naomi, who confronted Flair. The Queen questioned what Naomi has done to earn a match against her, to which Naomi smacked her, setting up a match after the commercial break.
Grade
A
Analysis
The segment earned its grade the moment Mickie James was announced for the Royal Rumble and was acknowledged by Pat McAfee as the reigning Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion.
That is so far out of the realm of normal for WWE that it instantly makes fans sit up and take notice, questioning what her involvement in the match might mean for the company's future relations with other promotions.
Naomi's appearance setting up a match with Flair is predictable if nothing else. An immensely talented wrestler who has earned more championship opportunities and high-profile opportunities, her in that position is hardly a bad thing.
Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair
Naomi battled Flair to the floor, controlling the pace of the action and out wrestling the SmackDown women's champion. An appearance by WWE official Sonya Deville and the announcement that the match could not end by countout allowed Flair to attack from behind, seizing control of the bout.
When Naomi made it to the ropes, presumably forcing Flair to break the Figure Four, Deville revealed the match could not end by disqualification. Flair delivered a standing moonsault for two. Naomi answered with a Bubba Bomb into a rollup for her own near-fall.
Naomi countered out of a powerbomb attempt with a facebuster but Flair recovered, brought her opponent off the ropes and delivered Natural Selection for the win.
Result
Flair defeated Naomi
Grade
B
Analysis
Flair and Naomi had a hell of a fun match that showcased some strong in-ring chemistry between the two, even if some spots didn't hit as crisply as one would expect.
The story of Naomi looking to prove herself as a title contender, only to be constantly cut off and undone by the crooked Deville.
It will be interesting to see if Naomi picks up where Toni Storm left off, leading to at least one championship encounter with The Queen.
Given how much fans love Naomi, and despise Flair, it is arguably the hottest option at the writing team's disposal.